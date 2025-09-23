Mercy University Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Top Performer in Social Mobility for Fifth Consecutive Year

Official seal for Mercy University

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced its recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer on Social Mobility in the publication’s 2026 Best Colleges rankings. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mercy has earned this distinction, underscoring the University’s ongoing commitment to expanding access and opportunity for all students.“Being recognized once again as a national leader in social mobility — in the same year we celebrate our 75th anniversary — is especially meaningful,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “This recognition is a testament to Mercy University’s enduring mission of providing high-quality, affordable, and transformative education that changes lives.”Mercy University ranked in the top 17% of schools in the northern region for Social Mobility, which measures the graduation rates of students receiving federal Pell Grants. Mercy has earned a spot in the Social Mobility category since its addition to the Best College Rankings in 2019. This distinction shows Mercy’s commitment to ensure educational access and college completion for non-traditional students, including those who may be demographically underrepresented in higher education, demonstrate high financial need, or identify as first-generation college students.Mercy is the largest private minority-serving institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution in the region. The University remains committed to affordability, maintaining one of the lowest tuition rates among private, four-year colleges in the region. Each year, thousands of graduates, many the first in their families to attend college, go on to achieve personal and professional success.The 2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluates more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services. For more information, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.