Breaking the silence: Join the Stop SuiSilence Mental Health Summit

Every day, too many of our brothers and sisters in arms are lost—not on the battlefield, but here at home. Suicide continues to claim the lives of 17 to 18 Veterans daily, with some estimates suggesting the number may be even higher. Each loss ripples outward, touching families, friends and communities.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Together, we can change the narrative.

This September, the Warrior GMR Foundation and Angel Force USA are hosting the Stop SuiSilence Mental Health Summit, a gathering dedicated to breaking stigma, building solutions and driving toward zero Veteran suicides. Attendance is free for all Veterans.

When and where

Sept. 26–28, 2025.

National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Held during Suicide Prevention Month, the summit coincides with the newly designated National Stop SuiSilence Day (September 25), a bipartisan effort to confront the crisis head-on.

What to expect

The summit will bring together Veterans, caregivers, policymakers and mental health leaders for three days of connection, education and healing.

Highlights include:

Keynotes and panels. Hear from leaders like retired Army Generals Michael Garrett and Joseph Votel, alongside caregivers, survivors and advocates sharing strategies to prevent suicide and support long-term recovery.

Veteran testimonies. Real stories of struggle, resilience and hope to remind us none of us are alone.

“No Man Left Behind” Gala. An evening at the Army Museum honoring pioneers in suicide prevention, with live music by the Angel Force Band, featuring members tied to legendary groups like The Who, Crosby Stills & Nash, and more.

Buddy Bowl Flag Football Tournament. A chance to reconnect, compete and build camaraderie.

Red T-Shirt Friday Concert & BBQ. A free concert and community gathering to celebrate Veterans.

Wellness resource fair. Access to programs and services designed to support Veterans and their families.

Why attend

This summit isn’t just another event. It’s a mission.

If you’re struggling, supporting a buddy or simply want to stand up for your community, this is your place. By joining, you’ll help build the roadmap to zero Veteran suicides while connecting with those who understand your journey.

For too long, silence has been one of our greatest enemies. By showing up, you’re declaring: We will not accept Veteran suicide as inevitable.

How to join

The Stop SuiSilence Mental Health Summit is free for all Veterans, but space is limited. Bring your family, friends and fellow service members—healing is stronger when we do it together.

Final word

The fight continues, but this time the mission is clear: to protect the lives of those who served. Join us at Fort Belvoir this September. Stand with us, speak out and help lead the way toward a future where every Veteran knows they are never alone.

Your voice matters. Your life matters. Let’s stop SuiSilence—together.