Attorney General Brenna Bird Leads Bipartisan Coalition to Protect Children from Illegal Chinese Vapes

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird led a bipartisan coalition of 28 states to defend North Carolina’s law protecting children from illegal Chinese vapes. In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Attorney General Bird supports North Carolina’s vape registry law. A vape registry is a state-run directory that lists the FDA-approved vape and e-cigarette products that can be legally sold in the state, protecting consumers from unregulated products.  

“We know that China continues to illegally market candy-flavored and colorfully-packaged vapes to American kids—products that are actually banned in China,” said Attorney General Bird. “They mislabel these unregulated products to slip through customs—putting American kids at risk. State vape and e-cigarette registries inform and help protect their citizens from these illegal foreign vapes.”  

The Iowa-led brief is joined by Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. 

