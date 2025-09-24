National Roadkill Day, Sept 25th, Celebrates Roadkill as a Sustainable Meat Source

Venison Spaghetti topped with Venison Sausage

Roadkill retrieved while still fresh, especially big game, is a sustainable resource that can serve many people providing nutritious meals while reducing waste.

MT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "National Roadkill Day" September 25th sponsored by Roadkill Art is the day for bringing awareness to roadkill as an acceptable food choice with a positive impact on health. Once its learned roadkill is edible, animals left to vultures can provide as much as 50 lbs. of meat. The day helps bring attention to roadkill instead of passing it by without the knowledge it can be utilized for consumption.According to a study by Purdue University, wild game such as deer and elk have an ideal ratio of Omega-3, making game meat one of the healthiest Omega sources on earth. Omegas are a needed dietary requirement for good strong health and a supplement that aids in brain health due to containing EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). Also high in iron and zinc game meat supports the body’s growth, respiration, digestion, reproduction and metabolism. There is an app designed for easily finding fresh game meat, the 'Roadkill Art App'. The app allows for making a roadkill report or checking reports to see what can be retrieved. A report takes a minute and logs in the app instantly on the 'Map View' and in the 'List View' feed. The app is a tool for quickly getting to roadkill, providing fresh game meat to registered app member's nationwide, even Hawaii and Alaska.Roadkill created a culture able to indulge in game meat without the skill of hunting. In 1899 America put its first car on the road. In 1913 Ford introduced mass production. In the 1920’s car speed was 30-40 mph, the decade creating roadkill. In the 1930’s with cars up to 50-60 mph, big game was included in the list of fallen animals. In 1950 with 152 M cars on US roads, bans to outlaw taking roadkill began. In the 1960’s cars over took hunting as the biggest demise of wildlife. Today due to legislators, animal activist and technology roadkill bans are replaced with laws and regulations designed by each states Natural Resource Departments. With 90 million lbs of game meat produced annually on US roads, the 'Roadkill Art App' list every states Roadkill Regulations, so roadkill can be taken legally. Click the star at the bottom of the 'Map View' page.With less people hunting today there is an increase in the deer population and more available roadkill. Roadkill Art has a mission to put meat on any table by teaching roadkill skills; if it's safe to take, how to process and how to cook game meat. "National Roadkill Day" is celebrated with game meat recipes. Many people have never had venison, bear, wild boar, squirrel or possum, all excellent meat providers. The day brings awareness through delicious meat dishes like Stewed Black Bear, Gator Paella, Quail Meatballs and Venison Spaghetti, (pictured).Because of gamey flavor, cooking game meat is a different skill from cooking grocery store meat. The easiest way to learn how a venison steak can easily be mistaken for a beef steak, is to ask app members how this is done. The ‘Roadkill Art App’ community communes and shares valuable information in recipe post, its a place to test, try, even flaunt how to cook game meat. A roadkill culture is still thriving today in the 'Roadkill Art App'.Join Roadkill Art celebrating "National Roadkill Day" from the 'Roadkill Art App' on our exclusive cooking page. Game meat cooks can now showcase their creativity turning ordinary roadkill into a surprisingly delicious creation with their own platform in the 'Yellow Line Diner'. In the app from the 'Map View' page on the bottom right is a quail, clicking on it takes members to the world for cooking anything roadkill. Once on the 'Yellow Line Dining' page recipes are scrolling under the main feature video, banner ads run across the bottom, soup kitchens and processors are listed and members have their personal recipe library by initiating 'Add Recipe'.Roadkill sustainability helps meet current dietary desires providing healthy meat that supports economic positions, contributing to the needs of people. You're invited to be part of a unique community sharing in a healthy roadkill lifestyle by becoming a 'Roadkill Art App' member.Apple App Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332 Google Play App Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart

How to know if roadkill is good to take.

