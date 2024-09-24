National Roadkill Day, September 25th, Celebrates the Value of Roadkill

About

The 'Roadkill Art App' is a free app designed to make finding roadkill quick and easy. By checking what has been reported daily in the 'List View' or on the 'Map View', the app gets registered members to roadkill while it is still fresh. Once the app is installed in a phone a ‘Roadkill Report’ taking a minute can be made. The app allows for reporting roadkill anywhere in the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. Our mission is making available good heathy meat through the use of an app, providing game meat to anyone who wants it. After researching each states roadkill regulations, laws and rules motorist in 49 states, excluding Texas, can take an animal from the highway that has been hit by a car. When people take roadkill off roads it helps cut back on funds used in the transportation, police and sheriff departments, increasing budgets for other departments and saving government personnels time for removal. With cities and states able to eliminate departments that remove roadkill it has become difficult to find information on roadkill, with no government site or internet location that collectively informs on roadkill in the US or by state. The Roadkill Art App resolves this problem providing a platform that supplies each states specific roadkill rules, laws or regulations, the first and only place with nationwide collective and accurate information on roadkill. Roadkill Art invites game meat eaters and 'Roadkill Reporter's' to be a part of a unique community with a cause, the simple task of reporting roadkill in the 'Roadkill Art App' can lead to providing a lot of meals.

https://roadkillart.us