Expect busier commute before Cardinals’ Thursday night game

PHOENIX – Heavier afternoon rush hour traffic is expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale before the Thursday, Sept. 25, football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Those heading to the game should allow extra time and plan to arrive well before the 5:15 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium. Parking lots will open at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the city of Glendale.

Fans traveling from the Chandler/Southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.