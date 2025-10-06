Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closing for 60 days

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at 27th Avenue will be closed for approximately two months starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, for reconstruction as part of the freeway widening project west of Interstate 17.

Drivers who normally would use the on-ramp should instead consider entering the freeway at 35th Avenue. The westbound on-ramp at 27th Avenue is scheduled to reopen in early December.

Work on the $140 million project to widen Loop 101 between I-17 and 75th Avenue began in September 2024. In addition to adding one lane in each direction along the freeways, crews also are widening several bridges, improving frontage roads and building retaining and screen walls. They also have added upgraded freeway lighting. Project completion is scheduled in spring 2027.

For more project information, visit azdot.gov/loop101-75th-I-17.

ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through Prop 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.