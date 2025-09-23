ADOT to improve pavement on US 70 in Safford, Thatcher

SAFFORD – The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to kick off a project Monday, Sept. 29, to replace 4.4 miles of pavement on State Route 70 in the communities of Safford and Thatcher.

The $12.2 million project is taking place between Reay Street at milepost 335.6 in Thatcher and 8th Street at milepost 340 in Safford. The work will include:

Improving sidewalk ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards

Improving driveways

Repairing a box culvert at milepost 337

Repairing drainage elements

Replacing signs

The pavement work is expected to begin in early 2026, when crews will remove the top layer of asphalt before installing new pavement.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime restrictions for driveway and sidewalk ramp work, and nighttime restrictions to remove and replace the asphalt. The work will involve temporary closures to cross streets and driveways. Traffic signals will be turned off at times, with law enforcement directing traffic.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2026.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects > Southeast District Projects > US 70: Reay Lane to 8th Street Pavement Rehabilitation.