The Olive Shed Launches ‘Earn Your Future’ Gilayo® Plate Initiative

Free Modular Steel Plates Offered to Turning Point USA Youth to Build Homes, Shelters, and Sustainable Futures

Earning your destiny through hard work, commitment, and creativity brings a unique kind of happiness.” — John Mayo, Founder, The Olive Shed Foundation

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olive Shed, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people through hands-on community building, today announced the Gilayo® Plate Initiative, a new program providing free Gilayo® modular steel plates to members of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). The goal is to give motivated youth the means to create their own future—whether by constructing off-grid homes, storage units, or community shelters—while honoring the legacy of the late TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

“Earn is our favorite word,” said John Mayo, founder of The Olive Shed and co-creator of the patented Gilayo® plate system.

“Earning your destiny through hard work, commitment, and creativity brings a unique kind of happiness. By offering Gilayo® plates at no cost to TPUSA youth, we’re inviting them to build something real and lasting—for themselves, their communities, and the planet.”

From Grassroots Innovation to Global Impact

The Gilayo® plate system was designed to help people build safe, adaptable structures quickly and affordably. Rejected by government agencies for large-scale disaster relief and homelessness solutions, Gilayo® has instead grown as a grassroots innovation. The system can be fabricated locally using open-source CNC files, allowing young visionaries worldwide to build without the barriers of heavy shipping or costly infrastructure.

“Gilayo® was never meant to be a corporate product,” Mayo explained. “It was meant to be a humanitarian tool. By sharing the CNC files with steel fabricators everywhere, we’re making it possible for any TPUSA member to create a lasting impact in their own community.”

The initiative launches September 23, 2025, marking the one-year anniversary of Gilayo’s original outreach to the world’s largest steel companies—an effort that was met with indifference. “Their silence only reinforced our belief that real change starts at the grassroots level,” Mayo said. “Now, young people have the chance to prove that vision right. We owe it to the Kirk family and the memory of Charlie.”

• TPUSA Youth Members: Eligible participants can apply for free Gilayo® plates to build their own projects.

• Steel Fabricators: Access to Gilayo® CNC files is available to encourage local production and reduce shipping costs.

• Supporters & Donors: Contributions to The Olive Shed help expand the program’s reach and impact.

Applications and additional information are available at www.oliveshed.org and www.gilayo.com.

About The Olive Shed

The Olive Shed is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and communities through sustainable building projects and hands-on education. From supporting children in Mexico with modular learning structures to launching global initiatives like the Gilayo® Plate system, The Olive Shed believes that earning your future is the foundation of lasting happiness and societal progress.

Legal Disclaimer:

