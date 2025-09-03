TMAC Announces Promotion of Chase Kinder to Vice President of Wholesale Lending

Chase Kinder, Vice President Wholesale Lending, TMAC TMAC is a national leader in reverse mortgage lending and one of the top five lenders in the country

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional Mortgage Acceptance Corporation (TMAC), one of the nation’s top five reverse mortgage lenders and one of the few Ginnie Mae-approved institutions, proudly announces the promotion of Chase Kinder to VP Wholesale.

Chase Kinder, previously a Senior Account Executive, has been instrumental in expanding TMAC’s wholesale footprint and driving client success across the country. Known for his relentless work ethic, strategic thinking, and deep industry knowledge, Kinder has consistently delivered results that have elevated TMAC’s reputation in the mortgage industry.

“Chase embodies the values we hold dear at TMAC—integrity, innovation, and a commitment to service,” said Brett Dunn, Chief Investment Officer and COO of TMAC. “His promotion to VP of Wholesale Lending reflects not only his outstanding performance but also our confidence in his ability to lead our wholesale division into its next phase of growth.”

"Chase brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and a collaborative spirit that aligns perfectly with TMAC’s vision for growth and innovation. I’m personally excited about the opportunity to work closely with Chase as we continue building a strong, unified team. The future is bright, and together, we’re ready to take TMAC to the next level," said Carmalon Batiste, VP of Operations at TMAC.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Vice President of Wholesale at TMAC. This is an exciting opportunity to further our mission of helping seniors achieve financial security and peace of mind through responsible reverse mortgage solutions. I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional service and innovation in this vital industry.” said Chase Kinder Vice President of Wholesale at TMAC.

Kinder brings a hands-on approach to leadership, drawing on his experience as a top licensed loan originator. His ability to navigate complex transactions and mentor partners through the lending process has made him a trusted advisor and a respected figure in the mortgage community.

Outside of work, Chase is deeply involved in his local community—coaching little league, volunteering as a Firefighter, and participating in medical aid missions abroad. His dedication to service extends far beyond the office, making him a true ambassador of TMAC’s mission.

About Traditional Mortgage Acceptance Corporation (TMAC)

TMAC is a national leader in reverse mortgage lending and one of the top five lenders in the country. With a strong operational foundation and Ginnie Mae approval, TMAC provides innovative reverse mortgage solutions through its wholesale and retail channels. TMAC’s unique position as a Ginnie Mae-approved Lender sets it apart in the marketplace, offering operational strength and financial security that few competitors can match.

To learn more about TMAC, learn about benefits of becoming a partner or opportunities to join the team, please contact info@traditionalmac.com or visit www.traditionalmac.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

