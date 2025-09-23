VFS Global and Together AI partner to advance AI in cross-border mobility

[From L-R] Ce Zhang, Michael Nilles, Vipul Ved Prakash and Pankaj Kohli at the together ai HQ in California

VFS Global to deploy frontier AI at scale through Together AI’s platform, focusing on privacy, security, and responsible AI governance

SAN FRANSISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VFS Global, the world’s leading provider of visa, consular and technology services, and Together AI, a frontier cloud platform for next-generation artificial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate scalable, secure and ethical AI solutions for cross-border mobility and citizen services.

VFS Global operates more than 4,000 Application Centers across 165 countries and has processed over 504 million visa applications since 2001. To advance its AI roadmap, the company is partnering with Together AI to implement next-generation solutions designed for performance, privacy and trust. This collaboration will enable VFS Global to scale AI-driven services that deliver faster, more accurate outcomes while upholding the highest standards of transparency and security.

“We are excited to partner with VFS Global to bring our frontier AI technology to deliver innovations in large-scale cross-border mobility visa solutions,” said Vipul Ved Prakash, CEO of Together AI. “Our core promise is to help organizations use frontier AI to deliver trusted solutions across industries, including government and sovereign projects. We are excited to partner with VFS Global to drive improved efficiency at scale in the world of visa processing, while ensuring ethical and transparent outcomes for users around the globe.”

Leveraging Together AI’s platform, global reach and research expertise, VFS Global will enhance its ability to deliver fast, secure and high-performance AI solutions while ensuring sensitive data remains within local jurisdictions. The partnership will also prioritize privacy, security and responsible AI governance to enable compliant deployment across diverse regulatory environments.

“As the industry leader and first mover in AI in cross-border mobility, our partnership with Together AI will allow for seamless scalability of our AI workloads while ensuring optimized performance and highest accuracy & privacy,” said Michael Nilles, member of the VFS Global Executive Board and Chief Digital & Technology Officer. “With the power of AI, we drive efficiency & top-tier security for our client governments and reinforce seamless travel and service experience for travelers and citizens worldwide.”.

Together AI, the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, empowers developers and AI native companies to train, fine-tune and run inference for generative AI models — delivering unparalleled performance, control, and cost-efficiency. The Together AI Platform supports a comprehensive range of top open source and custom models across multiple modalities, while offering flexible deployment options with the highest levels of privacy and security. Committed to advancing the frontier of AI through open collaboration, innovation and transparency, Together AI ensures that powerful AI systems remain accessible and flexible while creating optimal outcomes for society.

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment. Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with minority stakeholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation.

The latest partnership between the two companies focuses on privacy, security, and responsible AI governance, and AI innovation to deliver faster, more accurate outcomes for governments and citizens.

