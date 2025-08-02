VFS Global expands Indian Consular Application Centres in USA to 16; unveils 8 new centres

New York CG Binaya Pradhan alongside Sam Joshi Edison Mayor and Amit Kumar Sharma VFS Global Head of North America and Caribbean

Locations include Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose

These ICACs will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for visa and consular services to India led by business partnerships, tourism and trade” — Amit Kumar Sharma, Head - North America & Caribbean

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian Mission in the United States of America and VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services today jointly announced the launch of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose taking the total number of ICACs in the USA to 16, further enhancing accessibility and convenience to the 5.3 million Indian diaspora and those using the services. Furthermore, a new ICAC is scheduled to open in Los Angeles in August, increasing the network to 17 centers nationwide. Launched simultaneously across all 8 locations via a virtual event presided by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, the event was followed by individual local events attended by the Consul Generals of the respective locations.

These ICACs will serve as crucial hubs for a comprehensive range of essential services, including India Visa, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), passport application, renunciation of Indian citizenship, Police clearance certificate, Global Entry Programme (GEP), and Miscellaneous/Attestation services. VFS Global remains the exclusive service provider for these critical functions on behalf of the Government of India in the United States.

The expanded network introduces several key improvements designed to streamline the application process:

• ICACs will now be open on Saturdays, offering greater flexibility for applicants.

• Return courier services are now incorporated into the standard service fees.

• Services such as photographs, photocopies, and form filling will be available at no additional cost within the ICACs.

• A broader range of consular services will also be readily available.

Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, said, “We are very happy to announce the opening of 8 new Indian Consular Application Centres. With the opening of these new Indian Consular Application Centres, our presence to provide extensive consular services and related delivery capabilities would increase and expand significantly. Besides, it will also make the delivery of these consular services faster and more accessible to a vibrant Indian diaspora. We firmly believe that people to people ties are the heart of India US partnership.”

The centres will be equipped with world-class facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and customer-centric application experience and will make the application process more convenient for travellers. These centres are expected to benefit the Indian community in the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

“We are honoured by the continued trust the Government of India has placed in VFS Global to support its diplomatic mission in the United States. These ICACs will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for visa and consular services to India led by business partnerships, tourism and trade.” said Amit Kumar Sharma, Head - North America & Caribbean, who attended the launch of the Centre in Edison, New Jersey alongside Mr. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan the CGI New York and Sam Joshi the Mayor of Edison and other local dignitaries.

VFS Global is the first outsourced visa services partner of the Ministry of External Affairs (India) and has been serving the Government of India since 2008. In the United States of America, VFS Global has provided passport, visa and consular services on behalf of the Embassy and Consulates of India located across the country since 2020. At present, VFS Global manages Passport, Visa and Consular Services Application Centres for the Government of India in 7 countries: Australia, Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom; while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.