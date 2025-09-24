TMF Health Quality Institute Announces Partnerships to Expand Quality Improvement Support

Our goal is always to ensure the health care providers we assist are successfully implementing QI initiatives and the patients or residents they serve experience the best health outcomes.” — Russell Kohl MD, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After securing a five-year Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this year, TMF Health Quality Institute , serving as the Southcentral CMS QIN-QIO (Region 5), has partnered with several organizations to offer specialized quality improvement assistance for health care providers in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.“Our goal is always to ensure the health care providers we assist are successfully implementing quality improvement initiatives and the patients or residents they serve experience the best health outcomes,” said TMF Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer Russell Kohl MD, FAAFP. “Our partnerships with these organizations allow us to accomplish those goals.”The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is joining with TMF to offer providers across the region access to the IHI Open School courses on topics such as mastering basic quality improvement skills and management and leadership development topics. In addition, participating providers will also have access to the Certified Professional in Patient Safety review course.Recognizing the challenges around the health care workforce pipeline, TMF has partnered with Arrow ARC LLC, a veteran-owned small business who has worked extensively with the Veterans Health Administration on strategic workforce planning. As part of the QIN-QIO contract, they will work with TMF and participating providers to enhance their recruitment and staffing efforts.Also joining the TMF QIN-QIO team is the Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality (OFMQ), a long-term health information technology supporter. OFMQ will assist a select number of health care providers in a pilot project across Louisiana and Oklahoma to evaluate their health information systems and improve their digital health capabilities and interoperability.Rounding out the TMF team is their long-term collaborator, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Inc. (AFMC), whose staff will work alongside TMF quality improvement specialists to provide local, direct technical assistance to Medicare providers.About TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients. Visit www.tmf.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.