TMF Health Quality Institute Welcomes New Board of Trustee Members and Elects New Leadership

We are extremely pleased to welcome our new and returning members to the TMF board.” — Tom Manley, president and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMF Health Quality Institute , a leading nonprofit health care consulting company, has named Bruce Green, MD, Derrick L. Heard, Tim Lowry and Gayle Semtner as new members to the board of trustees. Houston-based physician, Lisa Ehrlich, MD will take the reins as board of trustees’ chair while Eddie L. Patton Jr., MD, MS, MBA, FAAN assumes the vice-chair position.“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new and returning members to the TMF board,” said Tom Manley, CEO and President of TMF. “They bring extensive knowledge and experience, and we look forward to their insights in helping TMF continue our mission to improve lives by improving the quality of health care. We look forward to the leadership of our newly elected chair and officers.”Dr. Bruce Green joins the TMF board as an internationally recognized senior military medical leader and experienced physician executive rising to Surgeon General of the United States Air Force. Dr. Green has more than 40 years’ experience leading hospitals, health systems, and worldwide medical response planning and execution.New trustee, Derrick L. Heard, is a nationally recognized federal acquisition executive, strategic advisor, and public sector innovator with over 35 years of experience leading complex government procurement, compliance, and organizational transformation efforts. As a distinguished member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), he most recently served as Director of the Office of Acquisition and Grants Management (OAGM) and Head of Contracting Activity (HCA) at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), where he directed a $12+ billion annual portfolio of federal acquisitions and grants.Tim Lowry is co-owner and partner, as well as vice president/COO of Dean, Jacobson Financial Services, LLC. Tim specializes in investment management, comprehensive financial planning, and wealth management. He is responsible for investment research for the firm and heads the firm’s Investment Allocations and Portfolio Models Committee. In this role, Tim oversees ongoing research for the firm’s investment policies and strategies and sets target allocations for the firm’s model portfolios. As an advisor, he works with clients in all aspects of financial planning and wealth management including investments, retirement, estate, tax, and insurance.Gayle Semtner, MEd, rejoins the TMF board of trustees and was re-elected to chair the Operations Committee. Ms. Semtner represents Medicare beneficiaries on the TMF board of trustees. She has served as the community development specialist for the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and she was the program manager for the Aging and Disabilities Resource Consortium with the Aging Services Division of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.TMF’s new chair, Lisa Ehrlich, MD, is an active staff member at both St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital and Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. She received her Doctorate of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch, and she completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center.Taking on the vice-chair position, Dr. Eddie Patton is a clinical assistant professor in the department of neurosurgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center. Dr. Patton earned a Doctorate of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, a Master of Business Administration from Rice University, Jones School of Business in Houston, and a Master of Science, Biology from Alabama State University in Montgomery. He served as a neurologist in Houston for 10 years before starting his own consultancy in 2019.Elected to the secretary/treasurer position, Glenn Robinson has more than 30 years of hospital and health care management experience and is board certified in health care management. He served as president of the Waco, Texas, region of Baylor Scott & White Health from 2007 to 2020.Dr. Janet Lieto, director of Health Systems Science, Leadership and Innovation at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (TCOM) at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Mrs. Betty Wharton, director of Choctaw Nation’s Healthy Aging program, an adjunct for instruction and clinical education in Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Nursing Department and a National Council Licensure Examination specialist for registered nurse and licensed practical nurse reviews will serve as officers-at-large.TMF’s board of trustees is comprised of physicians, health care leaders and consumer (Medicare) beneficiary representatives. Click here for a full listing of board members and their biographies.About TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients. Visit www.tmf.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.