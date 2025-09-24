ASIS International Recognizes PCC Secure as a Certified CPE Provider for Security Training and Professional Development

Security professionals can now earn ASIS-recognized Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits through PCC Secure training

This recognition by ASIS International highlights our commitment to providing practical training that directly supports the development of today’s security professionals” — Sal Lifrieri, President and CEO of PCC Secure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCC Secure announced today that its library of Computer-Based Training programs has been officially recognized under the ASIS International Preferred CPE Provider Program. This designation affirms PCC Secure’s commitment to advancing professional standards in protective intelligence and corporate security training, while providing security practitioners with the opportunity to earn pre-approved Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits applicable toward globally recognized ASIS certifications. These include:• Certified Protection Professional (CPP)• Physical Security Professional (PSP)• Professional Certified Investigator (PCI)• Associate Protection Professional (APP)ASIS International is the world’s largest association for security management professionals, and its certification programs are the gold standard for security leadership and expertise. By participating in the Preferred CPE Provider Program, PCC Secure’s training library meets ASIS’s rigorous standards for professional development.PCC Secure offers a diverse catalog of on-demand Computer-Based Training . Topics include workplace violence and active shooter preparedness , threat assessment, suspect recognition, and other critical areas of concern for organizations in both public and private sectors. “This recognition by ASIS International highlights our commitment to providing practical training that directly supports the development of today’s security professionals,” said Sal Lifrieri, President and CEO of PCC Secure. “Our courses are built to elevate organizational preparedness, while also offering professionals meaningful credit toward earning and maintaining their ASIS credentials.”Each PCC Secure course has been reviewed and mapped to the relevant ASIS certification(s), allowing learners to earn CPE credits confidently and efficiently. As part of this program, participants will receive a certificate of completion confirming their credit eligibility, streamlining the process for recertification.Organizations seeking high-quality, CPE-certified training for their teams are encouraged to explore PCC Secure’s offerings and integrate them into their professional development programs.

