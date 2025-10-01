PCC Secure and LandSkyAI Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next-Generation Aerial Security Solutions

The SkyGuard Drone: delivering smarter, tireless aerial patrols to reduce security risks and costs.

The SkyGuard alliance merges PCC Secure’s protective expertise with LandSkyAI’s autonomous drones to deliver seamless, cost-efficient perimeter security

Technology like this changes the game for security. It helps us cut costs, strengthen protection, and remove vulnerabilities before they can become problems.” — Sal Lifrieri, President and CEO of PCC Secure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCC Secure , an industry leader in threat mitigation and protective architecture, has announced a strategic alliance with LandSkyAI , a technology firm specializing in AI-driven autonomous drone surveillance. The collaboration introduces SkyGuard, an advanced aerial monitoring solution designed to enhance perimeter security and situational awareness for high-risk properties.SkyGuard integrates an autonomous drone package, capable of conducting aerial patrols, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response, with PCC Secure’s threat analysis, physical security protocols, and emergency planning. The solution delivers a next-generation security layer for executive residential estates, corporate campuses, commercial sites, and more.At the heart of SkyGuard is the 24/7 remote piloting service; FAA-certified operators in our Remote Operations Center manage every flight, handle all waiver filings, and immediately investigate and respond to any anomaly in real time. The turnkey SkyGuard package also includes:• Site Mapping & Survey: Centimeter-accurate RTK mapping and environmental assessment to define optimized patrol paths• Installation Support & Training: Full hardware setup, VMS/alarm integration, and hands-on plus virtual operator training• Patrol Planning & Programming: Custom, scheduled or randomized routes that adapt over time to site changes• Preventative Maintenance & Tech Support: Continuous remote diagnostics and scheduled on-site servicing to maximize uptime• Performance Analytics & SkyReports: Mission metrics, flight hours, alerts, and operator interventions for data-driven optimization, amongst other key data• LandSkyAI Mobile App & Technology Suite: Live video, mission logs, alerts, and operator chat—all in your pocketThis fully managed stack removes every operational, technical, and regulatory hurdle, so you get plug-and-play aerial security without lifting a finger.“By teaming with PCC Secure, an industry-leading provider in threat mitigation and protective systems, we’re able to offer end-to-end security for the most sensitive environments. Their deep expertise in behavioral threat assessment, physical security protocols, and emergency planning, combined with our autonomous drones and 24/7 certified remote operators, delivers a fully integrated package,” remarked Jake Shild, President and Founder of LandSkyAI. “Together, we give clients a turnkey solution that unites advanced aerial patrols, real-time intelligence, and robust response capabilities under one roof, so they can protect what matters most without juggling multiple vendors.”Each system includes:• Autonomous Aerial Patrols custom fit to each site’s layout and risk profile• AI-Driven Intrusion Detection to distinguish people, vehicles, and animals• Live HD Video & Automated Alerts to security teams and command centers• Night Vision and Thermal Imaging for 24/7 operational readiness• Rapid Response Flight Paths triggered by motion detection or perimeter breachesPCC Secure serves as SkyGuard's strategic implementation partner, conducting site assessments, integrating drone patrols into physical and behavioral security planning, and aligning the system with existing protocols or private security teams.Sal Lifrieri, PCC Secure’s President and CEO, emphasized the importance of innovation in protective services, stating, “Technology like this changes the game for security. It helps us cut costs, strengthen protection, and remove vulnerabilities before they can become problems. That’s the kind of innovation clients need to feel safe in today’s unpredictable world.”The SkyGuard solution, as outlined in release flyers, can be deployed across diverse property types with minimal infrastructure modification.About PCC SecurePCC Secure provides tailored threat mitigation services to high-profile individuals, corporations, and cultural institutions. From executive protection planning to facility hardening, PCC’s solutions are rooted in real-world intelligence and proactive risk management. Visit www.pccsecure.com to learn more.About LandSky.AILandSky.AI develops AI-powered autonomous drones and surveillance systems for commercial and protective applications. Their mission is to deliver intelligent, persistent monitoring solutions that redefine the boundaries of modern security. Visit www.landsky.ai to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.