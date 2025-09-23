MGTT to Showcase Baby & Kid Sleep Solutions including White Noise Machine & Starlight Projector at Global Sources Show

Manufacturer of reliable baby sound machines & night lights that aid sleep. Partner with us for ODM/OEM solutions & global logistics.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturer MGTT invites global brands and distributors to see its range of reliable white noise sound machines, star light projection devices, and night light devices at Booth 7U05, offering established B2B partnerships for the juvenile products market.MGTT, a subsidiary of Golden Trees Technology and a trusted manufacturer of white noise sound machines for babies and toddlers, is proud to announce its participation in the Hong Kong Global Sources Electronics Show, taking place from October 11th to 14th, 2025, at the AsiaWorld-Expo.Building on the strong momentum from our recent appearance at the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, MGTT is excited to bring our baby & kids sleep solutions to a global stage. At the Global Sources Electronics Show in Hong Kong.The event provides a platform for MGTT to connect with international distributors and brands seeking reliable baby white noise sound machines and night light devices. The company will feature units that combine soothing sounds with star light projection to create a practical sleep environment for infants and toddlers.Event DetailsBooth Number: 7U05Dates: October 11-14, 2025Show: Hong Kong Global Sources Electronics ShowLocation: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong KongSchedule a Meeting: Contact info@mgttus.com to arrange a private demo.Why Retailers Choose MGTT?- Dual Manufacturing Bases - Vietnam facility (tariff advantages) + China HQ (Shenzhen)- U.S.-Based Support: Faster response times and localized service from MGTT’s California team.- Custom ODM/OEM Solutions: Low MOQs and tailored designs for unique market positioning.- Expert In-House Design: Complimentary logo, packaging, and product appearance services.- Proven Quality & Safety: Rigorous testing, ISO-certified manufacturing, and child-safe materials.A Legacy of Sleep InnovationWith over 20 years of expertise and a state-of-the-art facility in Shenzhen, China, MGTT produces a Million+ white noise machines annually, combining precision tooling with a commitment to quality and speed. The company’s expansion into the U.S. market ensures seamless partnerships for North American businesses.Executive Insight"The Hong Kong Global Sources Electronics Show represents a strategic opportunity to connect with Asian and international partners who value quality and innovation in baby wellness products," said Martin Zhang, CEO of MGTT. "Our expanded global presence enables us to better serve partners worldwide, and we look forward to demonstrating how MGTT's solutions can drive growth in their markets."About MGTTMGTT is a leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality sleep solutions, specializing in white noise sound machines for babies, toddlers, and families. With over 20 years of experience, MGTT is committed to providing innovative, customizable products that enhance sleep quality and safety for children. As a B2B-focused company, MGTT partners exclusively with distributors, retailers, and brands, offering competitive pricing, excellent service, and tailored solutions for the sleep solutions market.

