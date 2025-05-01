MGTT to Showcase White Noise Sound Machines at ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Babies and Toddlers’ Wellness Solutions Manufacturer (MGTT) Expands B2B Reach at Premier Juvenile Products Trade ShowMGTT, a subsidiary of Golden Trees Technology and a trusted manufacturer of white noise sound machines for babies and toddlers, is proud to announce its participation in the ABC Kids Expo, taking place from May 21st to 23rd, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.Building on the success of its newly opened U.S. sales office in Laguna Hills, California, MGTT will showcase its portable white noise sound machine, sleep trainer clock and starlight projection device to distributors, retailers, e-tailers, and brands seeking high-quality, innovative products for the Baby and Toddler’s market.Event DetailsBooth Number: Bayside E-F-743Dates: May 21-23, 2025Show name: ABC kids ExpoLocation: Las Vegas Convention Center, NVSchedule a Meeting: Contact info@mgttus.com to arrange a private demo.Why Retailers Choose MGTT?- Dual Manufacturing Bases - Vietnam facility (tariff advantages) + China HQ (Shenzhen)- U.S.-Based Support: Faster response times and localized service from MGTT’s California team.- Custom ODM/OEM Solutions: Low MOQs and tailored designs for unique market positioning.- Expert In-House Design: Complimentary logo, packaging, and product appearance services.- Proven Quality & Safety: Rigorous testing, ISO-certified manufacturing, and child-safe materials.A Legacy of Sleep InnovationWith over 20 years of expertise and a state-of-the-art facility in Shenzhen, China, MGTT produces 1Million+ white noise machines annually, combining precision tooling with a commitment to quality and speed. The company’s expansion into the U.S. market ensures seamless partnerships for North American businesses.Executive Insight“ABC Kids Expo is the perfect platform to connect with partners who share our mission: delivering safe, effective sleep products for families,” said Martin Zhang, CEO of MGTT. “Our U.S. office has already accelerated support for B2B clients, and we’re excited to meet face-to-face in Vegas to discuss how MGTT can drive growth for their brands.”About MGTTMGTT is a leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality sleep solutions, specializing in white noise sound machines for babies, toddlers, and families. With over 20 years of experience, MGTT is committed to providing innovative, customizable products that enhance sleep quality and safety for children. As a B2B-focused company, MGTT partners exclusively with distributors, retailers, and brands, offering competitive pricing, excellent service, and tailored solutions for the sleep solutions market.

