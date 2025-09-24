Napa Valley StreamFest: The Festival of the Future Returns April 23–26, 2026

Napa Valley StreamFest Logo Napa Valley StreamFest 2025 StreamFest Founders with 2025 Breakthrough Artists, Raven Goodwin (Abbott Elementary), Elliot West, Darrien Gipson (Moderator), Joy Sunday (Wednesday), Saagar Shaikh (Deli Boys), Megan Stott (Penelope), Katie Cassidy (Arrow)

Passes On Sale September 25, 2025, at 10 AM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of its debut year, Napa Valley StreamFest — the festival of the future — announces its return April 23–26, 2026, with passes officially on sale September 25, 2025, at 10 AM.

StreamFest is a four-day luxury celebration of storytelling across podcasts, series, films, and social content. Unlike traditional festivals, StreamFest eliminates long lines and scattered venues with a curated, single-location format — blending world-class entertainment with Napa Valley’s renowned food, wine, and hospitality.

“At a time when the world feels uncertain, StreamFest is the warm hug we all need. It felt like a luxury summer camp for creatives and artists alike — a place to share the stories we love, enjoy downtown Napa, and connect on a human level,” said Fearon DeWeese, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Napa Valley StreamFest.

“But StreamFest isn’t just for creators. It’s for fans too. Why just watch your favorite artists when you can sip wine with them in Napa? StreamFest is where audiences step off the couch and into the conversation — creating memories you can’t get from scrolling on your phone or streaming from home,” said Juliana Folk, Co-Founder and President of StreamFest Society.

WHAT'S COMING for 2026:

- The Push Play Party returns at The Barn by Napa Valley Car Club, once again setting the tone for an unforgettable opening night.

- The Hollywood Reporters Awards Chatter Podcast, comes back to Uptown Theatre with another headline-making conversation featuring notable talent.

- Uptown Theatre will host all Friday and Saturday screenings, panels, and live podcasts, ensuring a world-class yet intimate experience.

- StreamFest has partnered with Cassandra McClure and Clean Living Magazine as a media partner who will host the new Wellness Rave this year.

- Andaz Napa returns as the festival’s hotel partner, steps away from all activities.

- Do Napa, Visit Napa Valley and Napa TID continue as key community partners, supporting the festival’s growth.

THE BUZZ:

StreamFest 2025 welcomed Jason Segel (Shrinking), Meredith Hagner, Diane Warren, Jay Duplass (The Baltimorons), Adam Rose, Heather Shaw, Baron Davis, Tyler Bergantino and more. Influencers and industry voices alike dubbed it “the festival not to miss.” With only 800 seats and a single-theater format, 2026 passes are expected to sell out fast.

Already, FilmFreeway submissions are strong, with filmmakers, podcasters, and digital creators sending in bold new work. StreamFest is also in talks to introduce a Reality TV panel featuring well-known personalities, further expanding its reach across storytelling platforms.

“StreamFest was designed to feel like a variety show — mixing fan favorites with indie filmmakers, emerging content creators, and podcasts audiences may not have discovered yet. Like the best festivals, you don’t know the full lineup until closer to the event, but you know you’re in for discovery. That anticipation is what makes it exciting,” says DeWeese.

HOW TO ATTEND:

Pass options for Napa Valley StreamFest 2026 include:

- Single-Day Passes ($125) – Access to screenings, panels, and parties for one day. Friday consists of the Wellness Rave; Saturday includes Artist Tributes.

- Two-Day Festival Pass ($199) – Access to both Friday and Saturday’s full programming.

- Premier Pass ($899, tiered pricing) – Four-day access, including all screenings, panels, and programming, plus the Push Play Party and Hit Pause Party. Includes a $650 tax-deductible benefit.

- Elite Pass ($3,000, tiered pricing) – Expanded VIP access, the Legacy Dinner with honorees and talent, and exclusive perks; includes a $1,650 tax-deductible benefit.

- Legacy Membership ($25,000) – The ultimate philanthropic experience, with $20,000 tax-deductible, plus all VIP events, the Legacy Dinner, hotel accommodations, and concierge services.

ABOUT: Napa Valley StreamFest

Founded by Director/Producer Fearon DeWeese and Actress/Writer Juliana Folk, Napa Valley StreamFest is redefining what a festival can be. Through its nonprofit arm, StreamFest Society, the festival supports mid-career creatives 35+ with mentorship, networking, and year-round programming.

PASSES ON SALE: Thursday, September 25, 2025

FESTIVAL DATES: April 23–26, 2026

LOCATION: Downtown Napa, California

To purchase passes or find out more, visit their website: NAPAVALLEYSTREAMFEST.COM

or follow @napavalleystreamfest

To submit your film, podcast, or social content: Filmfreeway.com

Press contact or for interviews:

