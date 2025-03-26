Napa Valley StreamFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup Featuring Premieres, Industry Honors & Live Podcast Events

Jason Segel, Meredith Hagner, Jay Duplass, Baron Davis

Jason Segel, Meredith Hagner, Jay Duplass, Diane Warren & More Among Guests at Inaugural Festival Celebrating Podcasts, Series, Films & Social Content

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa Valley StreamFest has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 lineup, bringing together Hollywood’s top talent, emerging voices, and entertainment insiders for a four-day festival, April 24–27 in downtown Napa.

StreamFest redefines the traditional festival model by merging film, series, podcasts, and social content into a binge-worthy experience. Guests can enjoy a seamless program with an AM Binge and a PM Binge, eliminating the need to rush between venues.

The inaugural festival features exclusive premieres, live podcast recordings, immersive panels, and curated networking experiences—all set against Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine, and hospitality.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

HONOREE TRIBUTES & AWARD PRESENTATIONS (Saturday, April 26 – Uptown Theatre)

- Jason Segel ("Shrinking") – TV Performance of the Year Award

The acclaimed actor, writer, and producer will be honored for his Emmy-nominated performance on Apple TV+’s "Shrinking".

- Meredith Hagner ("Bad Monkey", "You’re Cordially Invited") – Spotlight Tribute Award

Hagner, best known for "Search Party", "Palm Springs", and "Vacation Friends", will receive a Spotlight Tribute recognizing her career and creative impact.

- Diane Warren (Songwriter) – Visionary Tribute Award

A 16-time Oscar nominee, Warren is one of the most celebrated songwriters of our time. She has received an Honorary Academy Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three consecutive Billboard Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year. Her documentary, "Diane Warren: Relentless", will screen Saturday evening.

- Breakthrough Artist Awards & Panel (Sunday, April 27 – Signorello Estate)

Recognizing Breakout artists, including Katie Cassidy ("Arrow"), Megan Scott ("Penelope"), Raven Goodwin ("Abbott Elementary"), Joy Sunday ("Wednesday"), and Sagaar Shaikh ("Deli Boys"). Moderated by Rochelle Rose.

WORLD PREMIERES & EXCLUSIVE SCREENINGS:

World Premiere: "The Talent Show" – Directed by Sam Jones, this series explores the Hotel Café’s vibrant music scene through performances and conversations. (Friday, April 25)

West Coast Premiere: "The Baltimorons" – Directed by Jay Duplass, this SXSW Audience Award-winning feature stars Michael Strassner. (Friday, April 25, followed by a Q&A)

World Premiere Short Films: "20’s Are Over" (Brady Lernihan, directorial debut), "suddenly." (Ben Sanders, directorial debut).

Short Films & Pilots: “CHASERS” (Sundance 2025), "Old Girl in a Tutu: Susan Rennie Disrupts Art History", "Guiding Light", "WASSUPKAYLEE" (SXSW 2025), "The Ladies" (pilot), "Mildred 4 a Million", "The Fircle of Life".

Trailer Debuts: "Touching the Sky", "Cancelled".

LIVE PODCAST EVENTS & INDUSTRY PANELS

- Awards Chatter Podcast (The Hollywood Reporter) – Live recording featuring a conversation with Jason Segel.

- Was I In A Cult? – A deep dive into cult culture, hosted by Tyler Measom and Liz Iacuzzi.

- Power Moves: Women Leading the Future of Entertainment & Business (Sunday, April 27 – Signorello Estate) Featuring Mel Eslyn (Duplass Brothers), Amey Rene (Casting Director), and Rochelle Rose (SAG-AFTRA Foundation). Moderated by Kelly Rizzo.

Pass the Mic Panel – A conversation featuring Baron Davis and R.K. Russell discussing their transition from pro athletes to media entrepreneurs.

INFLUENCERS TAKE CENTER STAGE

StreamFest welcomes top digital creators, merging online influence with live storytelling:

- Adam Rose (@realadamrose) – Opens Friday’s programming a conversation about his journey from actor to content creator.

- Leah Knauer (@leahknauer) – Performing on Saturday.

- Heather Shaw (@heathershawiskidding) – Stand-up comedy on Friday, known for her uncanny resemblance to Jim Carrey.

- Corey O’Brien (@corey_obrien) – Performing comedy Thursday at Feast It Forward.

TICKETS & PASSES

Limited two-day and VIP Society passes are available now at www.NapaValleyStreamFest.com.

One-day general admission tickets for Friday and Saturday start at $125.

With a star-studded lineup and Napa’s finest experiences, tickets are in high demand and selling fast.

ABOUT NAPA VALLEY STREAMFEST

Founded by Fearon DeWeese and Juliana Folk, Napa Valley StreamFest is the first festival to seamlessly integrate podcasts, series, films, and social content under one curated, high-end experience. StreamFest Society, its nonprofit arm, provides mentorship for mid-career professionals pivoting into the entertainment industry.

Join the future of festivals—where binge-worthy content meets world-class luxury.

FESTIVAL IMAGES:

PRESS CONTACT

Heather Atherton

What Is Napa Valley StreamFest?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.