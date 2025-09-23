Leadership Story Lab Launches T² Framework to Help Leaders Harness Uncertainty in the AI Era

Logo for T2 storytelling framework from Leadership Story Lab Author and cultural explorer Ann Morgan will lead the client appreciation session, Embracing Incomprehension: Leading When the Map Doesn’t Exist, which invites leaders to engage with translated literature as a way to practice creativity, curiosity, and ad Esther Choy leads a transformational storytelling training with her clients.

Leadership Story Lab launches T² (Transaction × Transformation), a leadership storytelling framework designed to help leaders face today's challenges.

The need for authentic connection has never been greater. T² captures the multiplier effect: when leaders focus on both goals and growth, the impact endures far beyond the moment.” — Esther Choy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when AI, shifting markets, and cultural volatility leave leaders searching for clarity, Leadership Story Lab today announced the launch of its T² (Transaction × Transformation) framework, a new approach to leadership storytelling.The framework helps leaders achieve immediate objectives—such as preparing for high-stakes presentations or leading organizational change—while also equipping them with enduring tools for authentic, adaptive leadership.“Storytelling has always been a leadership tool, but the need for authentic connection has never been greater,” said Esther Choy , founder of Leadership Story Lab. “T² captures the multiplier effect we’ve seen for years: when leaders focus on both goals and growth, the impact endures far beyond the moment.”As part of the launch, Leadership Story Lab will host an exclusive client appreciation workshop on September 25, 2025, featuring author and cultural explorer Ann Morgan . The interactive session, Embracing Incomprehension: Leading When the Map Doesn’t Exist, invites leaders to engage with translated literature as a way to practice creativity, curiosity, and adaptability when facing the unknown.The T² framework draws on more than 15 years of Leadership Story Lab’s work with leaders across technology, finance, healthcare, and higher education. Clients consistently report that while they meet their immediate goals, they also experience lasting transformation in how they understand themselves and their leadership.“I achieved my communications goal, but storytelling also changed how I lead,” said Kennith Jackson, Director of Professional Services, AI Solutions at Google. “I became more authentic, more vulnerable, and ultimately more effective as a leader.”About Leadership Story LabLeadership Story Lab is a women-led storytelling consultancy equipping leaders across industries with Transactional × Transformational (T²) programs that strengthen authenticity, adaptability, and trust. For 15 years, the firm has coached thousands of leaders—from Fortune 500 executives to entrepreneurs and changemakers—helping them communicate with clarity, confidence, and impact.

