New Storytelling AI Bot To Empower Leaders With Personalized Coaching

ella AI helped Rob Miller tell his story by asking him discovery questions and then helping him structure the story. ella AI was trained on the works of Esther Choy, a dynamic business storytelling trainer with over 15 years experience Leadership Story Lab

Starting today, ella AI, a new storytelling bot, is ready and available 24/7 to guide leaders toward more authentic and persuasive communication.

ella AI can’t live through your experiences, but it can help you make meaning from them.” — Esther Choy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ella AI is your new personal storytelling compass, trained exclusively on content from Leadership Story Lab . With more than 15 years dedicated to training leaders from around the world on business storytelling and authentic communication, Leadership Story Lab is now poised to empower even more leaders to dive into the power of business storytelling.It might seem strange that a company dedicated to creating lasting connections, authentic relationships and transformative leadership experiences would turn to AI for support, but Leadership Story Lab founder Esther Choy doesn’t think so.“My top priority when developing ella AI was to ensure that it wouldn’t write your stories for you,” said Choy. “Leadership stories are based on your lived experiences. ella AI is here to help you discover and structure the stories you already have. ella AI can’t live through your experiences, but it can help you make meaning from them.”Choy compares ella AI to a coach. “Instead of providing answers that could strip away your creativity and confidence, ella AI asks strategic questions, provides feedback, and helps you craft effective stories in a way that strengthens your creative muscles and leadership skills.” says Choy. “You learn the steps of story mining and structure as you use ella AI. The hope is you won’t always need to turn to the bot for help.”People are already turning to AI for help with self-expression. Nearly 30% of ChatGPT prompts ask for assistance with writing, ideation, and crafting stories. Whereas, ChatGPT uses a "knows everything about everything" approach, ella AI is laser-focused on leadership storytelling. Generalized AI can give you some guidance, but ella AI is the tool with the specific training and expertise to get you the result you want.Leadership Story Lab compares the experience of using chatGPT versus ella AI for story creation to the difference between using a blunt object versus a scalpel during surgery.“Leadership Story Lab wanted to expand their reach without losing the personal, reflective process that defines their client work,” said Rob Miller, CEO and cofounder of RegAssist. “Together we built ella AI, a digital guide that helps users shape their own stories through the same thoughtful methods Leadership Story Lab uses in person. The experience feels less like using an AI and more like having a genuine conversation with one of their consultants.”While in this testing phase, ella AI helped Miller uncover and structure a leadership story for a succinct, powerful LinkedIN post . Here's an excerpt:“My kids coined a term: ‘Dad's Business Voice,’” Miller wrote. “It's their playful way of calling out those moments when tempers flare or strong language slips out during work calls. At first, it's amusing. Who doesn't love the honesty of children? But then it hits you. Our kids absorb everything, including the example we set at home.”Since its development, ella AI has only been available to Leadership Story Lab’s clients and staff who want help structuring stories, weaving storytelling frameworks into their next team call, or prepping for job interviews and high-stakes conversations. But for a limited time, the company will make ella AI available to a wider audience. People who are curious about leadership storytelling can accessed ella AI at https://www.leadershipstorylab.com/ella-ai/ The company suggests trying out the following prompts:"How do I make my next presentation more engaging?""Can you give me feedback on this [insert here: presentation outline, story draft, cover letter, etc]""How can I use storytelling in my team meetings?"“Can you help me craft a story I can share at my thanksgiving party this year?”About Leadership Story LabLeadership Story Lab equips leaders with skills in business storytelling through coaching, training, and certification in facilitation. Our T-Squared Approach: Transaction × Transformation empowers leaders to meet goals, see differently, and create long-lasting, meaningful connections with their audiences. A women-led business, Leadership Story Lab has worked with leaders from across industries to unlock the persuasive power of leadership storytelling for their organizations. Esther Choy is author of Let The Story Do The Work, and Winning Without Persuasion: A New Framework for Leading With Curiosity and Story Discovery (forthcoming May 2026).About RegAssist​​RegAssist empowers organizations to centralize, retrieve, and interact with critical information using advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) AI. They build scalable, secure, and industry-tailored AI chatbots and agents that eliminate information silos and supercharge decision-making.

