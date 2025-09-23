Governor Mills, MaineHousing Announce $2.3 Million in Grants to Support Winter Warming Centers Across Maine

Twelve centers in seven counties will create 338 overnight beds to keep Maine people and families warm this winter

Governor Janet Mills and MaineHousing today announced $2.3 million in state grants to support the operation of 12 overnight emergency warming centers in seven Maine counties this winter.

The 12 locations receiving grants today will open a total of 338 overnight beds in Penobscot, Hancock, Kennebec, Cumberland, Aroostook, Androscoggin, and York counties. In the winter of 2024-2025, warming centers in Maine helped more than 1,800 individuals and families with temporary housing during the coldest months.

"With the support of the Legislature, my Administration and MaineHousing have been working with municipalities and private organizations to meet emergency housing needs and reduce pressure on local budgets and property taxpayers, and save lives," said Governor Mills. "For folks facing a housing emergency or homelessness during the winter, these grants can make sure they have a roof over their heads and a place to sleep at night."

"These critical, life-saving funds will make it possible to help our fellow Mainers during the coldest time of the year, should they be without adequate shelter or are facing a heating emergency during the winter months," said MaineHousing Director Dan Brennan. "We are grateful for the many partners who are doing this work and thank them for it. This work also would not be possible without the steadfast support of Governor Mills and the Legislature. Those who work on affordable housing and homelessness solutions are so appreciative of this sustained focus by our top elected leaders and their near-universal commitment toward helping our friends, families, and neighbors when they need it most."

"Overnight warming centers are an important resource that provide a much-needed solution for many people when homeless shelters fill up and temperatures drop.," said Dean Klein, Executive Director of Maine's Continuum of Care, which oversees the state's homeless response system. "They are a reprieve from the cold for those experiencing homelessness or for those without adequate heat in their homes, and can also help connect families and individuals to other resources or programs to help secure and stabilize their housing."

With these awards, a total of $5.78 million has been dedicated to winter warming shelters over the past three years. In addition to those investments, the Mills Administration since 2019 has dedicated nearly $315 million to alleviate Maine's housing crunch -- nearly five times the amount the state spent on housing from 2000 to 2018. These investments have resulted in 2,100 new apartments and homes to date, with more than 1,800 under construction, and more than 1,500 units in the pipeline for construction.

The 12 winter warming shelters to receive grants today include:

Androscoggin County

New Beginnings (Lewiston), 12 beds, $148,500

Aroostook County

Homeless Services of Aroostook (Presque Isle), 15 beds, $148,500

Cumberland County

City of Portland, 60 beds, $400,000

State Street Church (Portland), 20 beds, $49,000

Tedford Housing (Brunswick), 35 beds, $255,500

Hancock County

Healthy Acadia (Ellsworth), 25 beds, $247,500

Kennebec County

Augusta Overnight, 50 beds, $426,775

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter (Waterville), 25 beds, $225,000

Penobscot County

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 5 beds, $7,000

Mansion Church (Bangor), 25 beds, $60,000

York County