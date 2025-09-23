Breaking: Eyewitnesses report Gaza hospitals are taking their last breath

Al Quds Hospital after a night of intense Destruction by Israeli Forces of Al Shawa building out of which medical relief offices and charities were functioning.

Al-Shifa on Brink of Collapse as Israeli Forces Close in, after putting 3 hospitals out of service in one week.

Attacking hospitals is a war crime and a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions. Every hour of silence costs lives.” — Dr. Nidal Jboor

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) is sounding the alarm as Gaza’s healthcare system faces imminent collapse under systematic attack to accelerate ethnic cleansing of north Gaza.WHAT: Urgent press briefing and interviews with Gaza Doctors, DAG leaders and media contactsWHEN: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PTWHERE: Virtual media briefing ( https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h5EC14S2RQ-QlZ08dCRyhg MEDIA CONTACTS:Nidal Jboor (US) – leadership@doctorsagainstgenocide.org]Maysa Hawwash (Canada) – [leadership@doctorsagainstgenocide.org]Azra Chang (UK) - [Azra@strasys.uk]As of this morning, Israel has forced Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and Gaza’s Eye Hospital out of service by blocking access, bombing, and attacking each facility. The Jordan Field Hospital has been disabled, and Al-Quds Hospital rendered inaccessible by Israeli military blockade. These assaults follow the exact six-step pattern already documented in Gaza: intimidation and warnings, escalating strikes, direct targeting and siege, raids and occupation, destruction and decommissioning, and finally, mass displacement once hospitals are no longer functional. The ongoing attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital, reflect this same documented strategy, a systematic campaign of mass forcible displacement and genocide.The recent and current assaults on hospitals and healthcare workers in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital, follow the same pattern already documented by the United Nations and independent investigations: a strategy of mass forcible displacement and genocide.“Gaza’s hospitals are being dismantled one by one in a deliberate campaign of intimidation, siege, and destruction. Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, is barely functioning and Israeli forces are now less than one kilometer away. Patients are lying on the floor, intensive care units are collapsing, and supplies are almost gone. Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital has been forced out of service, Gaza’s Eye Hospital has suspended operations, the Jordan Field Hospital has been disabled and relocated, and Al-Quds Hospital is heavily damaged and inaccessible. Each shutdown denies thousands access to life-saving care and forces civilians into mass displacement. said Dr. Nidal Jboor, physician and founder of Doctors Against Genocide. “Attacking hospitals is a war crime and a grave breach of the Geneva Convention. Every hour of silence costs lives.”- Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, remains standing but is barely functional. Patients lie on the floor, oxygen and fuel are nearly gone, and intensive care units are failing. Israeli forces are now less than one kilometer away, raising the imminent risk of raid and decommissioning.- Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital has been struck repeatedly and forced out of service.- Gaza’s Eye (Ophthalmology) Hospital has suspended operations after repeated attacks and is inaccessible.- Jordan Field Hospital, despite its humanitarian mandate, was damaged and forced to relocate to Khan Younis with drastically reduced capacity.- Al-Quds Hospital (Palestine Red Crescent) has been heavily damaged, with many services suspended and ambulances unable to reach safely.Sick From GenocideDoctors Against Genocide is calling for a “Sick from Genocide Day” on September 29th: a day to hold space together in community and in action, to treat the collective symptoms of being sick from genocide. This day is both an act of healing and a call to conscience: to recognize the profound toll of ongoing atrocities on our bodies, minds, and spirits, and to mobilize for urgent intervention and justice.RELIABLE SOURCES & DOCUMENTATIONUN OHCHR Report (Dec 2024): Pattern of Hospital Attacks: https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/12/pattern-israeli-attacks-gaza-hospitals-raises-grave-concerns-report Forensic Architecture: Destruction of Medical Infrastructure Reuters (Sept 22, 2025): Rantisi and Eye Hospital Out of Service CALL TO MEDIAIsraeli forces are less than one kilometer from Al-Shifa Hospital. Collapse or raid could happen at any moment. DAG urges all journalists to join the press briefing, request interviews from medical doctors and nurses in Gaza, and report the facts on the systematic dismantling of Gaza’s health system.Hospitals are collapsing under siege. Every hour of silence costs lives.

The damage caused to Al Quds Hospital after a night of intense bombardment around the hospital by Israeli military.

