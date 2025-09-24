Invoke Achieves Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Program’s Highest Recognition: Prioritized Tier Status

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services Invoke Named 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke , LLC, a leader in secure innovation and digital productivity solutions, today announced that Microsoft has recognized the company as a Prioritized Tier partner in the Microsoft Copilot Jumpstart Program, the program’s highest designation. This recognition affirms Invoke’s validated Copilot practice, advanced AI advisory expertise, and proven ability to deliver secure, scalable deployments that drive measurable business impact.As both a Prioritized Tier partner and a designated Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke stands among an elite group of industry leaders using AI to enrich employee experiences, reinvent customer engagement, reshape business processes, and imagine the next big leap in innovation. This dual recognition reflects Invoke’s ability to guide organizations beyond early experimentation into AI maturity, where Microsoft Copilot and AI agents are not just tools, but embedded drivers of decision-making, collaboration, and operational excellence.“This milestone isn’t just about recognition—it’s about what’s possible when innovation and trust move in lockstep,” said Stephen Leuthold, Co‑Founder and Director of Security & Modern Work at Invoke. “As a Copilot Prioritized Tier partner, we’re empowering organizations to lead the market in their Frontier Firm journey—where Copilot and AI agents become securely embedded in decision-making, collaboration, and business operations.”What the Prioritized Tier MeansThe Microsoft Copilot Prioritized Tier is reserved for partners with proven Copilot & Agentic expertise, validated practices, and a track record of delivering real-world results. It signals:• Top Recognition – Placement among the highest performing Microsoft partners for Copilot & Agent excellence.• Validated Practice – Vetted by Microsoft’s Partner Solution Architect team.• Real-World Results – Demonstrated success in driving adoption and measurable impact.• Enhanced Collaboration – Early access to innovations and deeper Microsoft alignment.Benefits for CustomersWorking with Invoke at the Prioritized Tier level means customers gain more than technical implementation—they gain a strategic partner. Invoke applies its deep AI and cloud expertise to tailor every Copilot deployment to the organization’s unique workflows, culture, and goals. This personalized approach accelerates time-to-value, maximizes the return on technology investment, and delivers measurable productivity gains—while maintaining a core focus on cybersecurity.For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com to learn more and unlock your path to secure innovation today.About InvokeA global finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Invoke combines tightly coupled security controls with digital productivity solutions to help enterprises innovate with confidence. As a Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke empowers organizations to adopt AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and at scale—turning complexity into clarity and transformation into measurable outcomes.

