Two Hondurans Unlawfully Residing in Oregon Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.— Two Honduran nationals unlawfully residing in Oregon made their first appearances in federal court today after being arrested for trafficking fentanyl in East Portland.

Omar Rodriguez-Salgado, 28, and Cesar Antonio Gutierrez-Doblado, 19, have been charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, on September 18, 2025, investigators observed Rodriguez-Salgado in an area active for drug distribution and attempted to stop his vehicle. After a short pursuit, investigators obtained consent from Rodriguez-Salgado to search his vehicle and seized approximately 274 gross grams of suspected fentanyl, including packaging.

Gutierrez-Doblado was arrested after police developed probable cause to believe Gutierrez-Doblado was distributing fentanyl. A search of Gutierrez-Doblado’s person, vehicle, and residence resulted in seizures of more than 3 gross kilograms of suspected fentanyl, including packaging, and approximately $85,885 in cash proceeds from suspected fentanyl trafficking.

Both defendants made their first appearances in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Both defendants were ordered detained pending further court proceedings. Arraignments have been scheduled for October 22, 2025.

These cases were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Portland Police Bureau, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which all participate in the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program (HIDTA). They are being prosecuted by Scott Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 2-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is potentially enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 2pm and 6pm Pacific Time daily.