New Report Examines Financial and Land Use Impacts of Los Angeles’ Current Signage Regulations

Vacant lot at Lincoln and Venice with signage

Estimates $60M in annual foregone revenue and identifies parcels for 2,400 housing units

Los Angeles’ regulatory framework has allowed signage activity to persist in ways that reduce potential revenue and delay land use transitions.” — Marla Westervelt, Cityfi Principal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from civic innovation firm Cityfi, Before the World Arrives: Confronting the Costs of LA’s Failing Signage Regime, analyzes the fiscal and land use implications of Los Angeles’ current signage policies. The study estimates that the City forgoes more than $60 million in annual revenue due to under-regulated signage activity. It also identifies approximately 2,400 housing units that could be developed on vacant parcels currently used to host advertising signage.These findings are contextualized within Los Angeles’ ongoing budget deficit, housing production challenges, and preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games. According to the analysis, other major cities, including New York and Chicago, have adopted more restrictive approaches to off-site signage, resulting in stronger enforcement and revenue capture.“Los Angeles’ regulatory framework has allowed signage activity to persist in ways that reduce potential revenue and delay land use transitions,” said Marla Westervelt, Principal at Cityfi. “The analysis suggests that aligning enforcement and land use practices could contribute to both fiscal stability and housing availability.”Policy recommendations include:1) Prohibiting signage on construction sites and vacant parcels.2) Linking penalties to advertising revenues and requiring forfeiture of proceeds from noncompliant signage.3) Implementing proactive monitoring systems, such as satellite imagery and automated detection technologies.4) Developing a coordinated citywide signage plan in advance of the 2028 Olympics.The report concludes that reforms to the signage regime could serve as one of several available strategies to address Los Angeles’ fiscal and housing challenges. The study notes that the scale of potential foregone revenue and delayed housing production underscores the importance of considering signage regulation within broader governance and planning efforts.The full report is available at: https://www.cityfi.co/portfolio/costs-of-illegal-signage-la About CityfiCityfi partners with cities, transit agencies, and innovators to bridge the gap between private ambition and public good. With expertise spanning transportation, technology, and urban policy, we craft strategies that align incentives, advance sustainability, and strengthen community outcomes. Cityfi is a certified woman-owned business with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Visit cityfi.co to learn more.

