Public-Private-Nonprofit Collaboration Wins Grant to Advance Ultralight E-mobility Policies

$750,000 award from the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will promote regulatory consistency for ultralight e-mobility solutions

Light urban vehicles are the next big transformation in American mobility ... addressing policy inconsistencies in the U.S. is critical to unlocking their potential.” — Karina Ricks, Partner of strategic advisory firm Cityfi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shared-Use Mobility Center (SUMC) , together with partners at Cityfi and the Urban Freight Lab , has secured funding from the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to lead a public-private-community collaboration to craft model codes to promote regulatory consistency for ultralight e-mobility solutions. This initiative aims to streamline the adoption and scaling of e-cargo delivery bikes, e-tuktuks, microtrucks, and low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), collectively known as “light urban vehicles” (LUVs).LUVs fill a crucial gap in the mobility ecosystem. Smaller than a car or truck, but larger than a bicycle, these vehicles and devices offer broad utility at a low cost. However, a fragmented regulatory environment in the U.S. hinders their widespread adoption and the benefits they bring to climate, accessibility and economic growth. Neither car nor bike, LUVs face a patchwork of inconsistent and confusing state and local regulations.The project will focus on developing model policies, codes, and infrastructure designs through a collaborative process that includes industry leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders. The resulting templates aim to provide states and cities with tools to implement uniform regulations, fostering growth in the LUV sector and providing consumers with clean, affordable mobility options.“Light urban vehicles are the next big transformation in American mobility,” says Karina Ricks of strategic advisory firm Cityfi. “Globally, LUVs offer affordable, sustainable mobility for people and businesses. Addressing policy inconsistencies in the U.S. is critical to unlocking their potential.”SUMC’s Speeding Up Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) E-Mobility Solutions project was selected as part of the Communities Taking Charge Accelerator. This program, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is investing $43.7 million in projects that expand mobility options and infrastructure that match how people and things move, enabling Americans to have more choices in how they travel while creating a more flexible, efficient energy system.“American organizations continue to innovate within energy and transportation, building toward a more connected, scalable, and resilient zero-emission infrastructure,” said Debs Schrimmer, Senior Advisor, Community and Urban Charging for the Joint Office. “This project from SUMC is another example of this potential, and we’re excited to see its progress.”Private industry representatives interested in joining the working group can reach out to sarah@cityfi.co for more details.To learn more about opportunities to advance zero-emissions transportation options, visit the Joint Office’s website at: https://driveelectric.gov/ ABOUT THE SHARED-USE MOBILITY CENTER (SUMC)SUMC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public interest organization and international thought leader working to replace car-centric transportation with people-focused shared mobility to fight climate change, promote equity, and strengthen community. Learn more at www.sharedusemobilitycenter.org ABOUT CITYFICityfi operates at the intersection of public, private, and nonprofit sectors, convening diverse stakeholders to drive innovation and rapidly implement transformative solutions that deliver lasting impact. They transform bold visions into reality with actionable roadmaps, cutting-edge policies, strategic organizational alignment, and smart technologies. They deliver measurable performance and tangible impact that empower cities, companies, and communities to thrive. Learn more at www.cityfi.co ABOUT URBAN FREIGHT LABThe Urban Freight Lab (UFL) serves as the University of Washington’s dedicated research hub for urban freight and city logistics. They focus on addressing urban freight challenges amidst explosive ecommerce growth, surging transportation emissions, and the pressing demand for improved equity and safety outcomes in communities across the country. They work across sectors and disciplines to identify and frame complex urban freight issues and to engineer and test innovative solutions that foster the sustainability, efficiency, and livability of urban spaces. Learn more at https://urbanfreightlab.com

