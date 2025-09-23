EDUCATION ABOVE ALL FOUNDATION BREAKS BARRIERS TO EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH IN ZAMBIA

The DSP targets over 3,500 learners aged 13–18 in Lusaka and Central Provinces The DSP provides tablets and accelerated learning support to prepare students for the Grade 7 national exam Across Africa, EAA Foundation works in 37 countries, reaching more than 9.1 million children and youth An estimated 200,000 adolescents are out of school in Zambia

DOHA, QATAR, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United Nations General Assembly convenes under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is reaffirming its commitment to advancing Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by addressing the root causes that keep children and youth out of school.

In Zambia, where early marriage, child labour, poverty, and long distances to school continue to deny children and young people the opportunity to learn, EAA Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Zambia, VVOB and World Vision, is delivering sustainable, innovative solutions that are transforming lives and communities.

Breaking barriers through education

Through the Digital School Project and the Empowering Vulnerable Children with Education (EVE) Project, EAA Foundation is addressing barriers to education, including overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and inadequate school infrastructure. Initiatives include:

- Establishing WASH facilities;

- Introducing innovative hybrid digitally-enabled model for learning;

- Providing bicycles to improve mobility to schools

- Providing teaching and learning materials

- Launching income-generating activities for families to reduce economic pressures that force children out of school

-Initiating child-led safe clubs to promote life skills

Keeping vulnerable children in school

The EVE project aims to enrol and retain 7,000 primary-aged children in Zambia’s Namwala District, one of the country’s most marginalised regions. In partnership with World Vision Zambia, and in collaboration with the Ministry of General Education and FAWEZA, the initiative combines school-based support with community action.

Critically, the Early Warning System (EWS), connects the school and existing child protection systems to identify children who are at high risk of dropping out of school. In addition to important mechanisms that help identify and retain at-risk children, the project provides bicycles, learning materials and WASH facilities. It also ensures psycho-social support for children and offers income-generating activities for caregivers to reduce economic pressures that lead to school dropout.

“The EVE project tackles critical barriers such as poverty, displacement, and limited access to resources, ensuring every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive,” said Derek Langford, Senior Engagement Specialist at Education Above All Foundation. “By addressing these challenges, we are helping to build stronger, more equitable futures for children and their communities."

Harnessing digital innovation for education

The EAA Foundation and VVOB launched the Digital School Project in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Directorate of Distance Education (DoDE), to address the rising number of out of school adolescents, which is estimated to be over 200,000. The project targets over 3,500 learners aged 13–18 in Lusaka and Central Provinces, providing them with tablets and accelerated learning support to prepare for Grade 7 national exams. It also offers flexible accredited pathways to re-enter formal education or pursue vocational training.

“Zambia's Digital School Project represents a transformative step in harnessing technology to expand access to education,” said Sarah Elizabeth Wragg, Head of Education Innovation, Education Above All Foundation. “Equipping students and teachers with the tools that they need, opens the door to a more inclusive and innovative future.”

Lasting global impact

Since 2017, EAA Foundation has supported over 180,000 out of school and at-risk children and youth in Zambia. Across Africa, the Foundation works in 37 countries, reaching more than 9.1 million children and youth.

Globally, EAA Foundation has enabled 18.5 million children and youth across 75 countries to access quality education and economic opportunities, demonstrating that together, we can make access to quality education a reality for every child.

For more information about EAA Foundation, visit www.educationaboveall.org

