Dinosaur Financial Group Appoints Zakhar Suleymanov as Chief Financial Officer

Dinosaur Group Logo

Dinosaur Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Zakhar Suleymanov as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Zakhar's deep financial expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and innovate in the global financial services industry.” — Glenn Grossman, CEO, DFG

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinosaur Financial Group (DFG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Zakhar Suleymanov as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 23 years of expertise in strategic finance and operational leadership, Zakhar brings a proven record of driving profitability, enhancing shareholder value, and strengthening financial governance.In his role as CFO, Zakhar will oversee the Group’s global financial operations, including accounting, regulatory compliance, and risk management. He will work closely with senior leadership to shape and execute strategic initiatives that support the firm’s growth across the U.S. and international markets.Zakhar has led numerous transformational projects throughout his career, including the streamlining of settlement systems, the implementation of AI-driven billing solutions, and the optimization of financial planning processes that delivered meaningful revenue and headcount growth. His strong technical expertise in financial systems and data management further reinforces his commitment to operational excellence.Zakhar holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College and is licensed as a Financial Operations Principal (Series 27) and Operations Professional (Series 99).“We are excited to welcome Zakhar Suleymanov to our leadership team,” said Glenn Grossman, CEO of Dinosaur Financial Group. “His deep financial expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and innovate in the global financial services industry.”About Dinosaur Group HoldingsDinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is the holding company for Dinosaur Financial Group LLC. (DFG), an investment firm registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors , LLC.Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.