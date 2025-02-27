Amit Sangekar Appointed As Chief Marketing Officer of Dinosaur Group

Amit Sangekar Dinosaur Group Logo

Dinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amit Sangekar to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the group.

Amit’s strategic mindset and ability to craft compelling brand narratives make him an invaluable asset to the group.” — Elliot Grossman

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amit Sangekar to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the group, effective immediately. Amit transitions into this role from his previous position as Head of Marketing at Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), bringing over two decades of strategic marketing and brand leadership experience.Since joining DMBL in 2021, Amit has played a pivotal role in repositioning the Dinosaur brand across global markets, enhancing brand engagement, and spearheading key marketing initiatives.With a long track record of data-driven marketing, consumer analytics, and stakeholder management, Amit has consistently delivered measurable business growth throughout his career. His experience of over two decades within financial services marketing spans the whole spectrum of B2B and B2C marketing, digital transformation, partnerships and much more.In his new role as CMO, Amit will lead the marketing strategy and brand vision for the entire Dinosaur Group, driving further innovation, and customer engagement. His leadership will be key in aligning marketing efforts with the Group’s broader business objectives, ensuring continued success in the evolving financial landscape.Elliot Grossman, Managing Director, Dinosaur Financial Group (DFG), welcomed Amit’s promotion, stating: "Amit’s strategic mindset and ability to craft compelling brand narratives make him an invaluable asset to the group. His leadership in transforming our marketing approach at DMBL has been remarkable, and we are confident that his expertise will elevate our brand to new heights globally."Beyond his corporate career, he mentors youth who are in the early stages of their work life and is also a certified cricket umpire.About Dinosaur Group HoldingsDinosaur Group Holdings (DGH) is the holding company for Dinosaur Financial Group LLC. (DFG), an investment firm registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (regulated by the FCA) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, investment management as well as a suite of investment banking services providing financial solutions and capital markets execution to the middle market client base, both domestically and globally. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, and corporations. Dinosaur Group takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.

