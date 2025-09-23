Support Experience AI Awards Celebrate Breakthroughs in Predictive and Generative AI for Customer Support

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupportLogic, the leader in Support Experience (SX) management and post-sales CX observability, today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Support Experience AI Awards. These awards recognize organizations, teams, and individuals that have harnessed predictive and generative AI to transform customer support, achieving measurable business impact and elevating both customer and employee experiences.Now in its third year, the Support Experience AI Awards received a record number of entries that reflect a broader industry shift highlighted at the Enterprise AI for CX Summit, from experimental pilots to operationalized AI that drives real outcomes. A distinguished panel of judges: David Kay, Rebecca Wettemann, Patrick Martin, and Judith Platz, evaluated each submission for creativity, innovation, process improvements, and tangible results.“This year’s winners showed how AI can be woven into the fabric of support operations,” said Judith Platz, Chief Customer Officer at SupportLogic. “They moved past hype to deliver proactive, measurable improvements in customer experience and team productivity.”2025 Support Experience AI Awards Winners and FinalistsCustomer ExperienceWinner: UiPathFinalist: SiemensUiPath turned customer experience into a companywide discipline, integrating Proactive Support Care, Customer 360, and Support Tier 2.0 to create personalized, low-effort journeys at every level. The results speak for themselves: industry-leading CSAT scores (96% Enterprise; 93%+ Bronze), a 15% boost in retention, 10% higher renewals, and a next-generation AI portal that anticipates needs and accelerates resolution. The judges praised UiPath’s bold CX vision, noting that at UiPath “customer experience isn’t a department; it’s the business.”Organizational InfluenceWinner: SiemensFinalist: CyberArkSiemens has elevated support from a reactive function to a proactive business partner that informs sales, product, and customer success. By embedding support into every stage of the customer lifecycle and using platforms like Apricot for real-time insights, Siemens delivers measurable gains in renewals, satisfaction, and product outcomes. Judges highlighted Siemens’ disciplined approach to feeding support insights directly into product improvements, its deep cross-functional collaboration, and its commitment to continuous customer communication and community building - a model for support as a true strategic driver of organizational success.Best Use of Predictive AIWinner: SAPSAP earned top honors for its Holiday Season Readiness Program, which shifted support from reactive to truly proactive. Leveraging predictive AI, the team identified and resolved 1,400 potential issues before they escalated, achieving 100% uptime, zero escalations, and protecting more than $12 billion in peak-season commerce. Judges called it the most comprehensive predictive AI initiative they had seen, showcasing how advanced forecasting can secure reliability, build trust, and drive customer success at massive scale.Best Use of Generative AIWinner: NiCEFinalist: ElasticNICE has reimagined both customer and employee support with Generative AI, blending precision RAG search in its customer portal with AI-driven case summaries, translations, and engineering automations. The result: higher CSAT, faster resolution times, and teams freed to focus on the work that matters most. Judges praised this seamless balance of human oversight and AI innovation as a standout example of how to deliver smarter, more human support experiences at scale.Best Use of AI for Self-ServiceWinner: SiemensSiemens has set a new standard for AI-powered self-service with its Support Center, delivering a 51% case-deflection rate and an exceptional 97% CSAT. Intelligent search, automated knowledge creation, and seamless in-product support make it effortless for customers to find answers in their own language, anytime. Judges called it a model of how AI and human expertise can combine to provide fast, frictionless, world-class support.Best Use of AI for Assisted SupportWinner: ElasticFinalist: InformaticaElastic transformed assisted support with its AI-powered Support Assistant, delivering faster, smarter answers through conversational GenAI and intelligent search. The impact is clear: reduced time-to-first-response, thousands of cases deflected, and a 7% drop in assisted support demand, all while scaling capacity to match rapid business growth. Judges highlighted this as a powerful example of AI innovation driving efficiency, tackling scale, and elevating the customer experience.Nominations for the 2026 Support Experience AI Awards will open in early 2026. For details and highlights from past years, visit www.sxlive.com . This year’s ceremony will be available on demand this week.About SupportLogicSupportLogic is the leader in Support Experience (SX) management, helping companies use AI to transform support into a strategic advantage. Powered by predictive, generative, and agentic AI, SupportLogic extracts sentiment signals from structured and unstructured data to deliver real-time insights, intelligent recommendations, and automated workflows. Global enterprises like Salesforce, Qlik, Informatica, CyberArk and Snowflake trust SupportLogic to prevent escalations, reduce costs, and elevate customer experience. Learn more at supportlogic.com

