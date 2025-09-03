SupportLogic Launches Chatbot SX for Agentforce to Boost Accuracy, Protect Brand Trust, and Resolve Cases Faster

SupportLogic Chatbot SX monitors all chatbot conversations SupportLogic Chatbot SX for Agentforce extracts sentiment and other predictive signals from chatbot conversations.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupportLogic, the pioneer in AI-powered Support Experience (SX) management, today unveiled SupportLogic Chatbot SX , a powerful new product that brings real-time signal intelligence, sentiment analysis, precision RAG, and proactive support automation to Salesforce’s Agentforce platform.With the rapid expansion of chatbots in support, ensuring oversight, trust, accuracy, and high resolution rates has never been more critical. This new product enables enterprise support teams to gain full visibility and control over every chatbot conversation—starting with Salesforce Agentforce—without disrupting existing workflows or tools.Why this matters now:Recent high-profile incidents have shown how quickly chatbot errors can escalate into brand, legal, and revenue risks. Inaccurate or misleading responses can lead to customer frustration, viral backlash, regulatory scrutiny, and even legal liability. These events highlight a clear truth: organizations are fully accountable for the information their chatbots provide, and accuracy, empathy, and strong governance matter far more than sheer automation volume.While strides are being made to improve the accuracy of LLMs with recent improvements in ChatGPT-5, the bottom line is clear: Enterprises need real-time monitoring and precision retrieval across chatbot ecosystems to prevent misinformation, protect brand trust, and increase first-contact resolution (FCR).“The real danger isn’t that AI will be wrong—it’s that we won’t know when to double-check it,” said Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Decision Scientist and former Head of Applied AI at Google. “For conversational systems like chatbots, that opacity can erode trust at lightning speed. That’s why real-time oversight—identifying when the bot is hallucinating or drifting—isn’t just nice to have, it’s a necessity.”Key Capabilities of SupportLogic Chatbot SX for Agentforce:● Full Visibility into Chatbot Conversations: Ingests real-time chat data from Agentforce (via MessagingSession and ConversationEntry) across web and in-app channels.● Deep AI Signal Intelligence: Detects sentiment, urgency, and escalation risk—correlating signals across chat, email, phone, and case history.● Unified Customer Context: Merges chatbot transcripts with support case metadata and multichannel history for a 360° view of customer intent and health.● Complete Oversight: Flags hallucinations and anomalies in chatbot-generated messages, triggers reviews, and ensures accountability in automated support conversations.● Higher Resolution Rates: Augments chatbot answers with verified, contextual precision RAG knowledge from trusted sources—reducing hallucinations, increasing accuracy, and improving FCR while reducing costly human handoffs.Chatbot SX works entirely behind the scenes, requiring no changes to how support teams operate within Agentforce.“We’re giving CX teams the power to see inside every chatbot conversation, extract the signals that matter, and take intelligent action—automatically, ” said Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer at SupportLogic. “This is a foundational product release that lays the groundwork for even deeper chatbot collaboration across the entire support lifecycle.”Built for the Future of Chatbot-Powered Support:While Salesforce Agentforce is the first natively supported integration, SupportLogic Chatbot SX is designed for the broad ecosystem of enterprise chatbots and autonomous agents. Upcoming releases will extend the same signal intelligence, governance, and unified context to other platforms to provide one layer of oversight and precision RAG across every conversational interface.As chatbot providers focus on improving first-contact resolution and reducing costly human handoffs, Chatbot SX helps chatbots deliver more accurate, contextual answers in real time—driving measurable FCR improvements while maintaining brand trust and customer satisfaction.Availability:SupportLogic Chatbot SX for Agentforce will be available within Q3 through our Early Access Program. Customers can reserve their spot today at: https://www.supportlogic.com/supportlogic-chatbot-sx/ SupportLogic will showcase this product—along with other major AI product innovations—at the Enterprise AI for CX Summit , Sept 16–17 in San Jose, CA.About SupportLogic:SupportLogic is the leader in Support Experience (SX) management, helping companies use AI to transform support into a strategic advantage. Powered by predictive, generative, and agentic AI, SupportLogic extracts sentiment signals from structured and unstructured data to deliver real-time insights, intelligent recommendations, and automated workflows. Global enterprises like Salesforce, Qlik, Informatica, CyberArk and Snowflake trust SupportLogic to prevent escalations, reduce costs, and elevate customer experience. Learn more at supportlogic.com.

Karan Sood, Chief Product Officer of SupportLogic, shares how Salesforce Agentforce + SupportLogic Chatbot SX Equals Smarter, Safer Chatbots.

