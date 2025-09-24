Zeus Packaging Group Acquires Simpac, Showcasing UK Innovation in Sustainable Packaging

Left to Right - Sandy Bole – Managing Director of Simpac, Brian O’Sullivan, Owner & Founder of Zeus Group, Luke Cobbett – Operations & Production Director of Simpac

BIGGLESWADE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeus Packaging Group , one of Europe’s fastest-growing packaging companies, has acquired Simpac Limited , the UK’s longest-established paper sack and packaging manufacturer, renowned for its century-long expertise and innovation in sustainable packaging.Founded in 1903, Simpac has established itself as a market leader in fibre-based packaging, supplying bespoke paper sacks, branded food wraps, carrier bags, and sustainable e-commerce mailers to some of the UK’s largest retailers, food businesses, and agricultural producers. Operating from facilities in Hull and Glasgow with over 130 employees, Simpac generates revenues exceeding £30 million and has been repeatedly recognised at the UK Packaging Awards for its commitment to innovation and sustainability.Simpac’s track record of innovation includes the pioneering Good-e™ eco mailing bag, a recyclable alternative to plastic mailers, and its new Deliver-e™ Lift Liner, a patented solution designed to improve efficiency in food retail home delivery and Click & Collect. The business has also invested heavily in tamper-evident liners, branded retail bags, and recyclable food wraps such as baking foil, clingfilm, and parchment. Its paper sack expertise supports the agricultural sector with breathable solutions for root vegetables and heavy-duty sacks for animal feed and farm inputs, demonstrating the breadth of Simpac’s capability across industries.By joining forces, Zeus customers gain access to Simpac’s specialised manufacturing expertise and next-generation sustainable products, while Simpac’s customers benefit from Zeus’s European supply chain infrastructure, global procurement strength, and advanced manufacturing capabilities across corrugated packaging, film extrusion, tapes and labels, and retail bag production. This powerful combination creates one of the broadest packaging portfolios in Europe, giving customers more choice, greater sustainability, and the benefit of economies of scale — whether in retail, e-commerce, food, industrial, or agricultural markets.Brian O’Sullivan, Owner & Founder of Zeus Packaging Group, said: “Simpac has a proven track record of innovation, from its Good-e™ mailers to the Paper Lift Liner that is already transforming food retail delivery. Their expertise in sacks, wraps, and branded packaging perfectly complements our wider capabilities in retail, e-commerce, industrial, food, and agricultural packaging. We see major synergies for our combined customers and clear opportunities to invest in innovative sustainable packaging solutions that together create a comprehensive offer unmatched in the market.”Sandy Bole, Managing Director of Simpac, added: “For over a century, Simpac has been trusted by retailers, producers, and distributors to deliver high-quality packaging solutions. Our focus has always been on innovation — whether in branded food wraps, sustainable mailers, or productivity-enhancing technologies like the Paper Lift Liner. By joining Zeus, we now have the platform, scale, and resources to accelerate these innovations, expand our international reach, and deliver even more value to our combined customers.”

