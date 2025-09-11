Zeus Epicrop Strengthens Agricultural Expertise with Appointment of Jonathan Coleclough

Jonathan Coleclough

BIGGLESWADE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeus Epicrop , the agricultural division of Zeus Packaging, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Coleclough as Technical Sales Manager. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in Round & Square Baling, Crop Packaging, and Agricultural machinery, Jonathan brings exceptional technical expertise and customer-first knowledge to the business.Jonathan joins Zeus Epicrop from Tama UK, where he spent seven years as Regional Technical Manager. In this role, he managed the complaints handling process, delivered training for teams and customers, supported R&D teams with field trials, and organised nationwide farmer and contractor events to drive product awareness and sales. Prior to Tama, Jonathan spent seven years at Lely-Welger UK, progressing from product demonstrator to Area Sales Manager. During this time, he gained extensive field experience across all UK crop types and conditions, with a strong focus on customer support.Speaking about his career, Jonathan said:“I’ve spent most of my life in the baling, wrapping & silage making, working within the farm machinery world, working harvests through school, university, and even overseas in Australia and New Zealand. These experiences have given me a unique insight into the relationship between crops, environmental conditions, and packaging. I’m excited to bring this knowledge to Zeus Epicrop and support customers in getting the very best out of their baling operations.”Jonathan’s technical knowledge and deep understanding of the baling process will further strengthen Zeus Epicrop’s reputation as an industry leader in agricultural packaging. Part of the global Zeus Packaging Group, Zeus Epicrop provides an unrivalled range of Crop Packaging Solutions including Silage Stretchfilm, Silage sheeting, Baler Twines, and Round Bale Netwrap, backed by expert technical support. The company partners with Agricultural Merchants, Farming Co-Operatives and Machinery Dealers supporting sales to large scale farmers and agricultural contractors across Europe. Zeus aims to deliver reliable, innovative solutions designed to Maximise yield, Improve Feed quality, Reduce waste, and improve efficiency.Commenting on the appointment, Steve Price, Head of Agriculture Zeus Epicrop said:“Jonathan’s wealth of experience in the Crop Packaging, Baling and Machinery sector makes him an outstanding addition to our team. At Zeus Epicrop, we pride ourselves on being more than a supplier – we are a trusted partner to our customers. Jonathan’s technical skills and passion for customer support will help us further strengthen that position.”With Jonathan’s appointment, Zeus Epicrop reinforces its commitment to investing in top industry talent to drive innovation, strengthen technical knowledge, and deliver market-leading support for farmers and contractors across the UK and Europe.

