Arrest Made in E Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 2:05 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1800 block of E Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Lawrence Meekins, of Northwest, DC.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court booking order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fugitive Unit responded to D.C. Jail and arrested 40-year-old Ramone Richardson of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.
CCN: 25098447
###
