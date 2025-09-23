Wounded Veterans Relief Fund Hosts Annual Devil Dog 5K & 10K in Boca Raton to Support Florida Veterans

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) is proud to announce the return of the Annual Devil Dog 5K & 10K, taking place on Sunday, September 28th in Boca Raton. This community-driven event raises critical funds to support Florida’s wounded veterans and their families, continuing a tradition of service and solidarity.

Last year, the event raised over $104,000 to provide emergency financial assistance and transitional support programs for veterans across the state. This year, WVRF aims to surpass that milestone, ensuring that no veteran is left behind when facing hardship.

“This event is more than just a race — it’s a rallying point for our community to stand shoulder to shoulder with those who’ve sacrificed so much,” said Wade Waddick, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, community leader and organizer of the event. “Every dollar raised goes directly to helping veterans here in Florida with housing, transportation, medical needs, and more. The impact is immediate and life-changing.”

The Devil Dog 5K & 10K welcomes runners, walkers, families, and supporters of all ages. The event also includes opportunities for corporate teams, community groups, and local businesses to show their support for veterans.

“Our veterans answered the call to serve, and it’s our responsibility to answer the call to support them when they need us most,” Waddick added. “We are honored to see so many people come together each year — from families pushing strollers to seasoned runners — all united by gratitude and respect for our nation’s heroes.”

The race will kick off in Boca Raton with a morning of fitness, fun, and heartfelt tributes to the men and women who served. Registration and more information can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/BocaRaton/DevilDog5KRunwlak

About Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

Founded in 2009, the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund is a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance and crucial support services to post 9/11 veterans who have honorably served and are now struggling due to injuries, disabilities, or financial hardship. With the help of community partners and donors, WVRF ensures that veterans and their families receive the resources they need to regain stability and independence.

