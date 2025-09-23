Celebrity Chef Shawn Davis, Known Nationwide as 'Chef Big Shake,' Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo

Celebrity Chef Shawn Davis, Known Nationwide as “Chef Big Shake

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef Shawn Davis, known nationwide as “Chef Big Shake,” has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., alleging racial discrimination.

According to the complaint, Davis attempted to deposit a $20,400 U.S. Treasury check at a Wells Fargo branch in Henderson, Nevada, during a family visit. The lawsuit states that branch employees refused to process the deposit, claimed the check was forged, and referenced calling an IRS hotline to verify it. Davis later deposited the same check without issue at a Wells Fargo branch in Tampa, Florida, near his home.

“I believe that I was wrongfully treated like a criminal due to the color of my skin,” said Shawn Davis. “In my view this was not a mistake — it was a decision to discriminate against me. The experience left me traumatized and in therapy. People need to know this kind of treatment still happens in 2025, and institutions must be held accountable if we want real change.”

The lawsuit Shawn Davis v. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, et al. is currently being heard at the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (Case No. 2:25-cv-01607-APG-EJY), alleges racial discrimination, defamation, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Davis is represented by attorney Milan Chatterjee of Milan’s Legal in Las Vegas.

“What happened to Mr. Davis, as alleged in the complaint, reflects concerns about racial profiling in banking,” said Milan Chatterjee, of Milan’s Legal. “This lawsuit seeks accountability and stronger protections for individuals who believe they have been subjected to discriminatory treatment.”

Davis, a chef and entrepreneur, rose to national recognition as a contestant on a hit TV series, where he introduced his Original Shrimp Burger. He went on to create the Original Shrimp Burger, which was widely available in stores, and establish the restaurant chain Big Shake's Hot Chicken. Davis can be followed on Instagram.

About Milan’s Legal

Milan's Legal, founded by attorney Milan Chatterjee, is based in Las Vegas and focuses on civil rights, employment law, commercial litigation, and real estate disputes. Milan, a UCLA School of Law graduate, is admitted to practice in Nevada, California, and New York. Known for handling complex, high-stakes cases, Milan’s mission is to fight for justice and accountability. Learn more about Milan's Legal at MilansLegal.com.

The claims described in this release are allegations only. The defendant(s) have not been found liable, and no legal conclusions should be drawn from the filing of the lawsuit.

