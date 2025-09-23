Why I stopped crossing bridges for 15 years – Ryan’s story

I also leaned into meditation and mindfulness. This helped me observe my anxious thoughts and sensations without spiralling into panic. I learned that acceptance wasn’t about giving up; it was about continuing to live despite discomfort. I even found joy in new activities: Lindy Hop swing dancing, yoga, socialising with friends, even when anxiety tagged along.

I also improved my sleep: keeping a regular routine, switching off screens at night, writing down my racing thoughts before bed. As my sleep improved, so did my mental resilience.

Now, I drive more than I ever have. I’ve taken up swimming, despite a childhood fear of water. I travel to new places, take on challenges like zip lines and rollercoasters (a huge step for someone who once feared open spaces), and live with far more freedom. I no longer aim to be fearless, I aim to be present, accepting, and kind to myself.

If you’re facing similar challenges, one of the most empowering first steps is to educate yourself about the specific anxiety conditions you may be experiencing. I found the anxiety disorder factsheets from Rethink Mental Illness particularly helpful. They gave me much-needed clarity and helped me understand terms like 'panic disorder' and 'agoraphobia'.

This clarity brought a real sense of relief. It gave me language for my experience and helped me realise I wasn’t dealing with something strange or unexplainable.

Inspired by my journey, I decided to embark on gaining a professional qualification in CBT and take on a role within the NHS, supporting individuals with common mental health challenges. This path eventually led me to founding 'Calm That Anxiety', where I now provide coaching and CBT-based support to people experiencing challenges with anxiety.

My story is proof that healing is possible — and you don’t have to do it alone.