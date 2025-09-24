Silverpush Launches 2025 Report Exploring YouTube’s Influence on Consumer Behavior

From product hauls to authentic reviews, YouTube shapes buying behavior — Silverpush launches 2025 retail report, uncovers the trends.

INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contextual intelligence company Silverpush has released its Retail & Ecommerce Report 2025 , helping advertisers understand how YouTube is reshaping shopper journeys and driving retail decisions at scale.With mega shopping festivals like 9.9 Super Shopping Day, 10.10 Brand Festival, 11.11 Singles Day, and 12.12 Year-End Sale drawing record traffic across Southeast Asia and beyond, YouTube has become the new shopping aisle. Retail and ecommerce content surpassed 724 billion views in 2025, a 54% year-over-year increase, with Shorts contributing 272 billion views. Shoppers now begin their journeys online, turning to creators for authentic reviews, product hauls, and comparisons before purchasing.The report maps how YouTube shapes the retail funnel—from inspiration and research to validation and purchase, and how brands can build contextual strategies around high-intent moments. It also highlights the power of creators, with 98% of viewers trusting creator recommendations over traditional ads, and shows how contextual targeting can place brands in seasonal content such as festive hauls, gift guides, and live shopping streams.Holiday sale seasons are no longer just shopping events; they are cultural milestones, and today, they unfold on YouTube. Silverpush 2025 Retail Report helps advertisers understand these shifts and gives them a roadmap to build smarter, more context-driven campaigns that connect with shoppers in the exact moments that influence purchase.By combining cultural calendars with context-first strategies, the Retail & Ecommerce Report 2025 demonstrates how brands can maximize outcomes during peak retail moments, from Diwali and Ramadan to Black Friday and Singles Day.The full report is now available for download:- https://www.silverpush.co/retail-advertising-trends-report/ About SilverpushFounded in 2012, Silverpush is a contextual intelligence company specializing in AI-driven contextual video advertising. Its solutions help brands deliver relevant and safe video ads across YouTube and social media. Headquartered in Singapore, Silverpush operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

