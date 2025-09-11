Silverpush Brings AI-Powered Ad Solutions to Capture India’s Festive Rush

Silverpush Indian Festive Rush 2025

Silverpush unveils AI-powered festive ad solutions, ensuring brands reach the right shoppers at the right moments with relevant, brand-safe content.

Our AI-led solutions ensure brands move beyond visibility to real festive relevance, turning attention into measurable action.” — Karishma Gupta, Senior Sales Director, North India, Silverpush

INDIA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adtech innovator Silverpush has announced a suite of AI-powered festive ad solutions designed to help advertisers cut through the season’s clutter and connect with consumers in the moments that matter. The launch comes at a time when mobile purchases dominate, CTV co-viewing is at an all-time high, and audiences expect ads that feel both relevant and timely.India’s festive season is the country’s biggest retail moment, with 91% of shoppers planning to buy and 77% ready to spend more than last year, according to recent reports. As shopping starts earlier, often from mid-August, brands are under pressure to meet rising demand across devices and platforms.Silverpush’s contextual intelligence engine ensures brands appear beside inspiring, brand-safe festive content such as gift guides, beauty tutorials, and family recipe videos. This precision makes sure ads are not just seen but resonate with the right intent. Complementing this, Zimmer, the company’s AI sales agent, introduces revolutionary AI-UI that drives real-time engagement by answering queries, guiding product choices, and driving conversions straight from ad placements.The approach reflects a broader shift in festive media planning, where advertisers are moving from generic targeting to intelligent, intent-based engagement. Early pilots show stronger view-through rates and higher engagement compared to traditional formats, especially on YouTube and CTV.“With shoppers starting earlier and making decisions faster, the ability to show up in the right moment is critical,” said a Silverpush spokesperson. “Our AI-led solutions ensure brands move beyond visibility to real festive relevance, turning attention into measurable action.”As India enters its most competitive shopping window, Silverpush is betting that smarter, context-driven advertising will be the difference between missed opportunities and festive growth.Access the complete festive guide here:- https://www.silverpush.co/festive-advertising-report/ About SilverpushFounded in 2012, Silverpush is a global ad tech company specializing in AI-driven contextual video advertising. Its solutions help brands deliver relevant and safe video ads across YouTube and social media. Headquartered in Singapore, Silverpush operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

