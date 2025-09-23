Royals (Book 2) in The Strategy Series by J.C. Ahern Reveals a Battle for Freedom and Self-Discovery

J.C. Ahern's Book 2 in The Strategy Series takes a dig into the way we look at humanity and freedom

TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into a world where the stakes are cosmic, and survival is more than a choice—it’s a relentless struggle against forces determined to control every aspect of life. Royals , the second book in J.C. Ahern ’s captivating series, discovers themes like complexities of loyalty, manipulation, and the fight for self-determination.Here, every player is a “piece” in the grand game of Skaki, a high-tech tournament controlled by the powerful Ilintians. But this is no simple game of strategy; it’s a battle of wills, where players face not just each other but also the alien overseers who see them as expendable assets.In Royals, we follow Rogue, her sister Jamie, and Ronin, who are swept into an interstellar contest that challenges them to hold onto their humanity. Rogue used to have a hard time seeing her own worth, but now she’s facing herself like never before. It’s tough for her, and it feels like everyone is watching her every move. Her journey from being quiet and unsure to becoming strong and independent isn’t just about gaining power; it’s really about learning to accept herself, her flaws, and everything. It’s a story of real growth, showing just how hard it can be to find strength within.The Ilintians’ control over both mind and reality makes it almost impossible to break free, but for Jamie and Rogue, freedom is worth any price. With Rogue’s reluctant alien allies by her side, she learns to navigate the subtle strategies of the Skaki board, even as new friendships and loyalties are tested in ways that challenge her very sense of self. In this world, power lies in psychological resilience as much as it does in physical prowess.Every encounter here serves as a reminder: survival here is about more than staying alive—it’s about staying true to who you are.J.C. Ahern weaves together intense action and complex emotion to create a narrative that speaks to the resilience within all of us. Royals is more than an intergalactic tournament; it’s an exploration of identity, power, and the impact of unseen forces that shape us. This story asks tough questions: What does it mean to be free in a world built to control you? How do we hold onto who we are in a galaxy that demands we change?Through the experiences of Rogue, Ronin, and Jamie, readers are invited into a world where inner strength becomes as valuable as any weapon. Royals isn’t just about surviving; it’s a journey that pushes us to rethink authority and reminds us to trust ourselves.It’s is more than just surviving; it’s a chance to really think about what it means to define yourself when there are forces trying to control you.If you’ve ever felt pressured to fit in or struggled with self-doubt, then Royals is the book for you because it is not just about surviving; it’s about figuring out what it means to be yourself when there are forces trying to hold you back.Royals is available now. For anyone ready to dive into a story of self-discovery, defiance, and power, make sure to grab your copy today.About the AuthorJ.C. Ahern is a remarkable storyteller who really knows how to dig into themes of control, identity, and resilience. In Royals, she invites readers to join a journey that shows what it’s like to fight for freedom in a galaxy that tries to keep you down.Through her characters, Ahern shares a message about empowering yourself and finding strength in vulnerability. Her story will make you think long after you’ve finished reading.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.