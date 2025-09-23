Rose-Hulman Ranked No. 1 for 27th Consecutive Year as Nation’s Best Undergraduate Engineering College by U.S. News

Rose-Hulman: Mussallem Union

STEM college also earns No. 1 rankings in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, and ranks No. 2 in computer engineering.

Having earned this No. 1 ranking for 27 consecutive years reflects Rose-Hulman’s unwavering commitment to excellence in engineering, science, and mathematics.” — Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 27th consecutive year, Rose-Hulman has been recognized as the nation’s No. 1 college for undergraduate engineering education in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Guide. The ranking is based on an annual survey of engineering deans and senior faculty across the country, who are asked to evaluate accredited undergraduate engineering programs. This recognition underscores the strong reputation Rose-Hulman holds among academic leaders nationwide.Rose-Hulman has once again been ranked No. 1 nationally in academic department categories for mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. Civil engineering also earned the No. 1 ranking, up one spot from last year. The college’s computer engineering program is ranked No. 2 nationally. Computer science, evaluated in a different category that includes more than 600 institutions offering computer science programs, placed among the top 11% nationwide.“Having earned this No. 1 ranking for 27 consecutive years reflects Rose-Hulman’s unwavering commitment to excellence in engineering, science, and mathematics,” said President Robert A. Coons. “For more than 150 years, we have paired academic rigor with hands-on learning and a focus on student success—preparing generations of leaders and changemakers.”Recent accolades further demonstrate Rose-Hulman’s excellence. It was named to Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges 2026 guide, including its Top 50 Small Colleges. Rose-Hulman also appears in Princeton Review’s Best 391 Colleges 2026, where it is praised for career placement, campus facilities, and high return on investment (ROI). Additionally, the Wall Street Journal’s 2025 Best Colleges in America ranked Rose-Hulman No. 3 in Best Recommended Colleges by students and alumni, and No. 7 in Best Preparation for a Career. A 2025 study by Georgetown University also placed Rose-Hulman in the top 1% nationally for ROI.“While we are honored by this continued recognition, we are committed to evolving, innovating, and ensuring that Rose-Hulman continues to lead in shaping the trailblazers, discoverers, and entrepreneurs of the future,” Coons added.Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2026–27 school year is Nov. 1, 2025. Apply at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to nearly 2,200 students from 46 states and 40 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation’s top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology—opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 11 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rhit.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.