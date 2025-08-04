Rose-Hulman Launches Unified Computer Science Major with New AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Science Specializations

Rose-Hulman’s new unified computer science major offers flexible academic pathways and new specializations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

Rose-Hulman’s reimagined Computer Science major features flexible pathways and specializations to prepare students for graduate school and industry innovation.

This is more than a curriculum update—it’s an investment in the next generation of technology leaders.” — Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, a national leader in STEM education, has launched a reimagined Computer Science major to ensure its students continue to lead in the ever-evolving and exciting world of computing. The unified major offers flexible academic pathways and new specializations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Data Science—empowering students to personalize their education and gain deep expertise in some of today’s most in-demand fields.The changes reflect Rose-Hulman’s commitment to providing an adaptable, future-ready education for students poised to lead in a rapidly evolving technological world.“Rose-Hulman is committed to staying ahead of the curve in STEM education,” said President Robert A. Coons. “With our new, unified Computer Science major and expanded opportunities in areas like AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, we are giving students the flexibility to shape their education around emerging technologies and real-world applications. This is more than a curriculum update—it’s an investment in the next generation of technology leaders.”A Unified, Flexible Major with Two Career-Focused PathwaysAt the heart of the redesign is a new Computer Science major with two distinct academic pathways:• Developer Pathway – For students interested in real-world software development and careers in industry.• Researcher Pathway – For students driven by computing theory, innovation, and graduate-level research.Both pathways offer specialization opportunities through specializations in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Systems, allowing students to explore these domains from either a practical or theoretical perspective.New Career-Focused Specializations: AI, Cybersecurity, and Data ScienceAs part of this academic evolution, Rose-Hulman is launching a new specialization in Artificial Intelligence, adding to recent additions in Cybersecurity and Data Science—three of the most sought-after fields in the tech industry today. These are also available as minors for students in other disciplines.• Artificial Intelligence – Explore intelligent systems, ethical machine learning, autonomous technology, and more.• Cybersecurity – Gain hands-on experience in secure software development, digital defense, and threat mitigation.• Data Science – Turn data into actionable insights through analytics, machine learning, and big data technologies.“This new structure is designed to give students the flexibility to personalize their learning and dive deep into areas that excite them—whether it’s building practical solutions in industry or pushing boundaries through academic research,” said Department Head of Computer Science and Software Engineering and Professor Sriram Mohan, PhD. “We’re preparing our graduates to lead wherever the future of computing takes them.”To learn more about the new Computer Science curriculum, visit rhit.edu/newCS.Applications for fall 2026 are now open . Rose-Hulman’s Early Action application deadline is November 1. Visit rhit.edu for more information.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to 2,300+ students from 47 states and 33 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation’s top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology—opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 12 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu

Reimagining Computer Science at Rose-Hulman

