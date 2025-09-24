American-Made Products Can Reduce Carbon Footprints by 25%

Authentically American Highlights the Environmental Benefits of Buying American During Climate Week

At Authentically American, we challenge everyone to ask themselves, Where is yours made?® — and to consider the impact of that answer on both your community and the environment.” — Dean Wegner, CEO of Authentically American

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hundreds of influential leaders from business, government, and the climate sector gather in New York City for Climate Week, Authentically American is reminding American consumers and companies that one of the simplest ways to make an immediate, measurable impact on the environment is to buy products made in the United States."One of the most overlooked benefits of buying American-made products is its impact on the environment," said Dean Wegner, founder and CEO of Authentically American. "You’re doing much more than shopping — you’re making an investment in jobs, quality, and the planet.”According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Imported products often travel thousands of miles by ship, plane, and truck before reaching the consumer — generating a substantial carbon footprint along the way.An assessment by WAP Sustainability found that a T-shirt made in China has an approximately 25% higher carbon footprint than one made and sold in the United States. Choosing American-made apparel results in significantly lower emissions, cleaner air and water, and a more sustainable future.“Every purchase is an investment in kind of economy and planet we want,” Wegner added. “At Authentically American, we challenge everyone to ask themselves, Where is yours made?— and to consider the impact of that answer on both your community and the environment.”

