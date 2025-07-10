A Made-in-USA Movement; Authentically American Marks 8 Years

Authentically American's manufacturing locations.

Our goal is to continue creating high-quality American made apparel, allowing businesses across America to make an intentional investment in a product made right here in their communities.” — Dean Wegner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 14th, Authentically American , a veteran owned, American made apparel company, proudly marks eight years of creating American jobs and giving back to the community.Founded by Dean Wegner, a U.S. Army veteran, Authentically American was born out of a simple yet powerful mission: to bring jobs back to America by creating premium apparel that is made in the United States."After serving my country in uniform and navigating the complexities of corporate America, I saw the need—and the opportunity—to build something different. Creating an American made company wasn’t just about quality products; it was about honoring values like hard work, integrity, and resilience while investing in the people and communities that built this nation,” said Wegner.From moisture-wicking polos to signature SWEAT activated t-shirts , Authentically American has built a national following among corporations, nonprofits, veterans, and patriotic Americans alike. Every item is designed with purpose and produced exclusively in the U.S.—supporting jobs in 11 states and helping to revive American manufacturing.Looking ForwardNow entering its ninth year, the brand remains committed to scaling its impact and growing its product line to serve the needs of current and prospective clients, with the goal of serving more than 10,000 clients by 2030. Today, the company serves more than 1,000 businesses, charities, and consumers in all 50 states.“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built,” Wegner said, “but even more excited for what’s ahead. Our goal is to continue creating high-quality American made apparel, allowing businesses across America to make an intentional investment in a product made right here in their communities.”In addition to bringing jobs back to America, the Nashville-based company has pledged to give back to veteran- and first responder-focused charities—turning every purchase into a meaningful investment in American heroes.ABOUT AUTHENTICALLY AMERICANFounded in 2017, Authentically American is a veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves thousands of veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who are making an intentional American made choice for their custom branded apparel to help build employee engagement.To learn more, visit www.authenticallyamerican.us . Where is Yours Made?

