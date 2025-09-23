webFEAT Complete Receives Honorable Mention at the 26th Annual Goering Center Family and Private Business Awards

webFEAT Complete earns Honorable Mention at Goering Center Awards, celebrating 26 years of growth, innovation, and ethical leadership.

This award is particularly meaningful to us because it recognizes the same values that have guided our company since day one—transparency, accountability, and service” — Michelle Selnick

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- webFEAT Complete , a leader in web design, SEO, and digital marketing, is proud to announce it has received an Honorable Mention at the 26th Annual Goering Center Family and Private Business Awards . This recognition comes as webFEAT celebrates its own 26th anniversary, marking over two decades of growth, innovation, and ethical leadership in the digital space.The Goering Center Awards honor family and private businesses that exemplify excellence in leadership, values, and community impact. This year’s event brought together outstanding companies from across the region who are committed to both business success and cultural integrity.“This award is particularly meaningful to us because it recognizes the same values that have guided our company since day one—transparency, accountability, and service,” said Michelle Selnick , Founder and CEO of webFEAT Complete. “To receive this recognition in the same year as our 26th anniversary is a reminder that staying true to your principles is a long-term strategy for success.”Since its founding in 1999, webFEAT Complete has grown from a one-person operation into a full-service digital agency serving businesses across the U.S. The company continues to evolve with the digital landscape while maintaining a strong focus on ethics, team empowerment, and delivering measurable results for clients.webFEAT Complete extends congratulations to all nominees and winners recognized by the Goering Center and thanks the Center for its commitment to celebrating business excellence in Greater Cincinnati.About webFEAT CompletewebFEAT Complete is a Cincinnati-based digital agency offering web design, SEO, hosting, and digital marketing services. With over 26 years of experience, the company specializes in helping businesses grow online with results-driven strategies and unwavering integrity.

