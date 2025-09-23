Five principles for leading through AI disruption, TechRound.co.uk

It’s not enough to plug in tools. You need a strategy that respects your people, aligns with your values, and reinforces your market credibility. That’s the approach we take at NEWMEDIA.COM.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time of profound disruption, where AI automation is both accelerating growth and triggering uncertainty, TechRound has published a timely analysis of the shifting dynamics between leadership and employees in the tech industry.The article, “How Do Mass AI Layoffs Affect Trust Between Workers And Leadership In Tech?”, features in-depth commentary from top business and technology leaders, including Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , on the complex interplay between innovation, culture, and leadership.Morris, a recognized expert in digital strategy and AI integration, shared insights into how mass layoffs, especially those framed as efficiency gains through artificial intelligence, can severely erode trust, destabilize teams, and damage long-term innovation capacity.“When companies introduce AI without clear communication, retraining opportunities, or an honest roadmap for team evolution, they’re not just optimizing; they’re risking reputational and cultural fallout,” said Morris._____Rebuilding Trust in the Age of AIMorris argues that trust and transparency are the new currencies of digital leadership, particularly in AI-driven transformations. The article underscores that while automation can streamline operations, it must be wielded with human-centered foresight.“It’s not enough to plug in tools. You need a strategy that respects your people, aligns with your values, and reinforces your market credibility,” he explains. “That’s the approach we take at NEWMEDIA.COM, balancing technical innovation with human impact.”As the article discusses, businesses face increased pressure to adopt AI to stay competitive; but those same pressures can lead to hasty decisions that alienate workers and erode performance. The leadership imperative today is to adopt AI with empathy, supported by operational systems that foster agility without sacrificing culture._____How NEWMEDIA.COM Helps Businesses Navigate This ComplexityWith more than 25 years of digital experience, NEWMEDIA.COM has helped organizations across industries from early-stage startups to Fortune 100 companies navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape. The agency’s services span AI integration, web and application development, digital marketing, UX strategy, and business transformation consulting.In the context of AI-driven disruption, NEWMEDIA.COM offers clients:• Strategic AI Integration: Guiding companies through the adoption of AI solutions in a way that strengthens—not replaces—their human capital.• Digital Transformation Without Chaos: Building processes, platforms, and communications strategies that protect trust while driving progress.• Culture-Conscious Change Management: Helping leadership teams implement innovation that their people actually support and understand.Morris’s inclusion in TechRound is not just validation of his thought leadership, but also a reflection of the kind of future-facing, ethically grounded counsel that NEWMEDIA.COM delivers to its clients every day.“We’re not just coders or marketers; we’re strategic partners,” Morris notes. “We help clients build digital businesses that last, with tools that scale and values that endure.”_____Key Takeaways From the TechRound Article• AI Must Be Paired with Human Strategy: Layoffs and tech stack upgrades alone won’t build resilient companies. Leadership needs to build trust and clarity alongside AI implementation.• Empathy Is a Competitive Advantage: Companies that embrace employee-focused strategies during transformation earn long-term loyalty, brand trust, and innovation dividends.• Expert Guidance Is Essential: The most successful digital transformations—especially those involving AI—are led by teams that understand both technology and people. That’s the value that Steve Morris and NEWMEDIA.COM bring to every engagement.Read the full TechRound article here: https://techround.co.uk/news/how-mass-layoffs-ai-affect-trust-workers-leadership-tech/ _____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in end-to-end digital transformation, from brand strategy to technical execution. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, more than 2,000 clients served and hundreds of millions in revenue generated for businesses of all sizes, they’re trusted by entrepreneurs and enterprises alike to deliver scalable, human-first digital solutions. Specializing in AI search optimization, content ecosystems, enterprise SEO , UX/CX, and digital PR, NEWMEDIA.COM doesn't just build websites or run campaigns; they engineer growth, powered by smart data, bold creativity, and strategic leadership.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

