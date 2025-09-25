Dr. Christopher Khoury of NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen United Champions Sports Foundation (NextGen UCSF), a trailblazing nonprofit dedicated to empowering economically disadvantaged and underrepresented youth athletes announced a slate of new initiatives designed to uplift, inspire, and equip the next generation of champions. Led by founder and CEO Christopher Khoury, PhD, the organization will roll out two special online shows—one previewing Dr. Khoury’s forthcoming memoir and another celebrating its official release.

A Vision Rooted in Lived Experience

“Every child deserves the chance to play sports and shine,” asserts Dr. Khoury, whose own childhood experiences with a learning disability inspired him to build a community where “different” is simply a word, not a barrier. “I’ve been in the shoes of kids who feel misunderstood or left out. I know the stigma they face. I understand their fears, their frustrations, and their fierce desire to belong. NextGen UCSF is built on that empathy.”

‘Keep Pushing Forward’: A Story of Resilience

Dr. Khoury’s highly anticipated book, “Keep Pushing Forward,” is in the final editing stages and slated for release later this year. In it, he chronicles his journey from a struggling elementary school student to a PhD recipient and globally recognized advocate for inclusive practices and youth empowerment in sports. The foundation will host two virtual special events:

• “Pushing Forward: A Pre-Launch Conversation” (Date TBA)—An intimate webinar where Dr. Khoury offers a sneak peek of his memoir, shares behind-the-scenes stories, and discusses the challenges of writing about deeply personal experiences.

• “Celebrating Forward Momentum” (Following the Book Launch)—A festive live stream celebration featuring foundation athletes, guest speakers, and interactive discussions on inclusive coaching techniques.

Both shows will be free and open to the public, with registration details posted at nextgenchampions.org/events/ and drchristopherkhoury.com as soon as dates are confirmed.

Programs That Champion Inclusion and Youth Empowerment

NextGen UCSF was officially founded and 501c(3) verified this year. NextGen UCSF has served hundreds of children through adaptive sports clinics, mentorship programs, and community workshops. Key offerings include:

• R.I.S.E. develops confident leaders—youth who practice resilience, collaborate as teams, and shape a vision for life beyond sports.

• G.E.A.R. ensures she shows up ready—gear in hand, costs covered, mindset strong, and competitive in the classroom and on the field.

Donor support for R.I.S.E. and G.E.A.R. doesn’t just fund activities; it dismantles barriers and accelerates a movement that transforms young players into community leaders and change makers.

“Our mission is to normalize difference,” explained Dr. Khoury. “When you say, ‘Everyone’s different,’ it sounds cliché—but until we truly embed that philosophy in our sports teams, classrooms, and communities, too many kids slip through the cracks. We’re changing that narrative one practice, one game, and one conversation at a time.”

Empowering Educators and Families

NextGen UCSF works with local sports teams, organizations, schools, local governments, and corporate partners to deliver adaptive equipment and specialized coaching. Pilot programs in three states provided free grants and on-site trainings to 50+ public schools. Early data shows higher engagement, stronger social skills, and greater academic confidence—proof that inclusion works.

Get Involved

NextGen UCSF invites volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors to join its growing movement. Opportunities include volunteering as a buddy coach or literacy mentor, sponsoring equipment kits or event scholarships, and partnering on research initiatives to refine best practices in adaptive sports.

Close Up Radio recently featured Christopher Khoury PhD, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday September 19th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-educational/id1785721253?i=1000727756351

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-educational-diagnostician-dr-christopher-khoury-of-nextgen-united-champions-sports-foundation-295666251

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0NKnZ4o6fODYuEaQ6MLhps

For more information about Christopher Khoury PhD, and NextGen UCSF, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-christopher-khoury-89266623/ and https://www.nextgenchampions.org/ and https://www.drchristopherkhoury.com/

