Stacked Crystal Form by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Innovative Office and Factory Design Inspired by Crystal Chips Honored with Prestigious Architecture Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced Stacked Crystal Form by Nobuaki Miyashita as a Gold winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding design and innovation of Stacked Crystal Form, which integrates Daishinku's head office and production functions into a smart factory.The Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is significant not only for the winning entity but also for the architecture industry as a whole. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users and stakeholders. By recognizing innovative projects like Stacked Crystal Form, the award inspires further exploration and pushes the boundaries of architecture design.Stacked Crystal Form stands out for its unique exterior design inspired by stacked crystal chips. The layered rectangular volumes of varying thicknesses represent Daishinku's history of technological advancement and future growth. The shifting shadows created by the random arrangement of these volumes recall how crystal subtly deforms under pressure and temperature changes while retaining a stable frequency. This motif extends throughout the building's exterior and interior, creating a harmonious space where technology and design intertwine.Winning the Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award has significant implications for Nobuaki Miyashita and the Stacked Crystal Form project. This recognition serves as motivation for the design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. It also highlights the potential for the design to influence industry standards and inspire further exploration in the field of smart factory architecture.Interested parties may learn more at:About Daishinku CorpDaishinku Corp. is a quartz device manufacturer founded in 1959 in Hyogo, Japan. It develops and produces high-precision electronic components, including quartz resonators and oscillators, supplying industries such as telecommunications, automotive, and medical equipment. With an annual output of several hundred million quartz devices, it partners with major global companies. Daishinku Corp. has about 1,500 employees and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2001. By leveraging proprietary technology and optimized manufacturing, the company provides high-quality, reliable products.About Mr StudioAn architectural firm based in Japan that designs various types of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. We aim to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept making that reveals the potential needs and identity of projects, along with innovative design. Our field spans a variety of building types, ranging from interior design to large-scale urban development. In each project, we carefully interpret the unique context of the site and strive for site-specific architecture that can only exist in that particular place.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Winners are noted for their ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that exceed expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The Golden A' Design Award is an immensely important recognition granted to first-rate designs that are innovative, visionary, and reflect the prodigious talent of their designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed architectural design competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands from the architecture and design industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The competition, organized annually since 2008, is open to entries from all countries and spans various industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenarchitectureawards.com

